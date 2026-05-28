HPBOSE 2026: Compartment exams registration begins at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has opened registrations for the Class 10th and 12th compartment and improvement examinations 2026, with the exams scheduled to be held in June and July. Interested students can apply for the compartment examination by visiting the official website at hpbose.org. Students can submit their applications by June 1 without incurring a late fee. Applications submitted between June 1 and June 5 will attract a late fee of Rs 1,000.
As per the board’s notice, internal assessment and practical marks from the main examination will be carried forward since no separate practical exam will be held.
Class 10 students who have cleared at least three of the five compulsory subjects in the main examination and fall under the “Essential Improvement Category” are eligible to appear for up to two failed subjects. Students who have passed but wish to further improve their grades can also appear for the examination, as per the official notice issued by the board.
It should be noted that a fresh batch of students will not be permitted to appear in the June – July exams. For Matric (Class 10th), the compartment and essential improvement fee is Rs 700, while the optional improvement (up to three subjects) is Rs 950. For Plus Two (Class 12th), the compartment fee is Rs 700, and the improvement of performance is Rs 1,150.
HPBOSE will reject incomplete application forms as well as applications submitted through any mode other than the prescribed one, without prior notice. In cases where a student appears for improvement, the better of the two scores will be considered for the final result.
Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, has announced the results of the Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HPSOS) examinations. The results for classes 8th, 10th and 12th were announced by the Board Chairman, Dr Rajesh Sharma. As reported in the media, a total of 208 students appeared for the class 8th examination, out of which 127 passed, 2 failed, and 63 were placed in the re-appear category. This resulted in an overall pass percentage of 61.06 per cent.