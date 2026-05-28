HPBOSE 2026: Compartment exams registration begins at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has opened registrations for the Class 10th and 12th compartment and improvement examinations 2026, with the exams scheduled to be held in June and July. Interested students can apply for the compartment examination by visiting the official website at hpbose.org. Students can submit their applications by June 1 without incurring a late fee. Applications submitted between June 1 and June 5 will attract a late fee of Rs 1,000.

As per the board’s notice, internal assessment and practical marks from the main examination will be carried forward since no separate practical exam will be held.

HPBOSE Compartment Registration 2026: Who can apply for exams?

Class 10 students who have cleared at least three of the five compulsory subjects in the main examination and fall under the “Essential Improvement Category” are eligible to appear for up to two failed subjects. Students who have passed but wish to further improve their grades can also appear for the examination, as per the official notice issued by the board.