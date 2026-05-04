HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: When and where to check and download marksheets

HPBOSE HP Board Class 12 Result 2026 Direct Link at hpobose.org Online: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will declare the Class 12 board examination results today at 11 am. Students awaiting their marks can check the results on the official website, hpbose.org. The direct link to Class 12 results will also be available on education.indianexpress.com.

The HPBOSE Class 12 examinations for 2026 were conducted earlier this year, beginning on March 4 and concluding on March 27. The exams were held in a single shift across designated centres in Himachal Pradesh, with thousands of students appearing from Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. The evaluation process was completed in April.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: When and where to check

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce Class 12 results today at 11 am. Students can access their marks at hpbose.org or education.indianexpress.com.

To check and download the HPBOSE Class 12 results 2026, students should visit hpbose.org and click on the “Class 12 Result 2026” link. They will need to enter their roll number and other required credentials to access the scorecard.

Once displayed, the provisional mark sheet can be downloaded and printed for immediate reference. Original mark sheets will later be distributed by schools. Additionally, results will be mirrored on education.indianexpress.com, offering students an alternate platform to view their scores without technical delays.

Last year, the board declared its Class 12 Himachal Pradesh board results on May 17. In the previous year, the exam took place from March 4 to March 29. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 83 per cent respectively. A total of 86,373 students took part in the examination. Out of all of them, 76,315 students successfully passed the examination.

In 2024, the results were published on April 29. The total pass percentage for the previous year was 73.76 per cent. Around 85,000 students appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Board Exam in 2024. The pass percentage between boys and girls were 69.5 percent and 78.2 per cent considerably.