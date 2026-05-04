HPBoSE 12th Result 2026: Official websites list – hpbose.org, education.indianexpress.com

HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 Official Websites: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will release the HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2026 today, May 4. The HPBOSE result will be declared for all streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts. Students across the state are awaiting the announcement, which marks a key academic milestone. In addition, the Class 12 results of the Dharamshala board will also be made available on education.indianexpress.com for students’ convenience.
The board will announce the result at 11:00 AM through a press conference at its Dharamshala headquarters. Soon after the announcement, the result link will be activated online for students to access their marksheets.
Students can check their scores on the official website hpbose.org. The result will be available in online mode, and students will need to log in to access their scorecards once released.
Apart from the website, HPBOSE results will also be available on DigiLocker and via SMS services. These alternate platforms help students access their marksheets quickly in case the official website faces heavy traffic.
HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: What details are required to check the result?
To download the HPBOSE Class 12 result, students need to enter their roll number as mentioned on the admit card. The result will display subject-wise marks, total score, and qualifying status.
HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: What happens after the results are announced?
After the declaration, the board will release key details such as pass percentage, toppers list, and exam statistics. Students should verify all details on their marksheets and can later collect original certificates from their schools. They can also apply for re-evaluation or supplementary exams if required.