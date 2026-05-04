HPBoSE 12th Result 2026: Official websites list – hpbose.org, education.indianexpress.com

HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 Official Websites: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will release the HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2026 today, May 4. The HPBOSE result will be declared for all streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts. Students across the state are awaiting the announcement, which marks a key academic milestone. In addition, the Class 12 results of the Dharamshala board will also be made available on education.indianexpress.com for students’ convenience.

HPBoSE 12th Results Live

HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: What time will the HPBOSE 12th result be out? HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: What time will the HPBOSE 12th result be out?

The board will announce the result at 11:00 AM through a press conference at its Dharamshala headquarters. Soon after the announcement, the result link will be activated online for students to access their marksheets.