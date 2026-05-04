HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Direct link to be active at 11 am at hpbose.org, IE Education, Digilocker

The Himachal Pradesh board will release results at 11 am. Candidates will be able to access their HPBOSE Class 12 results from the official website, hpbose.org, once they are released. (Image: AI generated)

HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will today declare the results for the Class 12 board examination at 11 am. Candidates will be able to access their HPBOSE Class 12 results from the official website, hpbose.org, once they are released. In addition, the plus two exam results will also be made available on education.indianexpress.com for students’ convenience.

The Himachal Pradesh Board conducted its Class 12 exam from March 3 to April 1, 2026, in the written format. The exam took place in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon, and nearly one lakh appeared.

Story continues below this ad In Class 12, 88.64 per cent of the students who appeared in the exam last year have passed. As many as 76,315 students of the total 86,373 passed, 3,838 were placed under the compartment category, and 5,868 had failed. The Class 12 results had to be revised following an anomaly. Live Updates May 4, 2026 06:21 AM IST HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: What are the official websites to check HPBOSE Class 12 result? The official website to check and download HPBOSE Class 12th result is hpbose.org. Students can alternatively can at IE Education portal. Parents waiting for students outside exam hall Last year, the board declared its Class 12 Himachal Pradesh board results on May 17. In the previous year, the exam took place from March 4 to March 29. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 83 per cent respectively. A total of 86,373 students took part in the examination. Out of all of them, 76,315 students successfully passed the examination. In 2024, the results were published on April 29. The total pass percentage for the previous year was 73.76 per cent. Around 85,000 students appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Board Exam in 2024. The pass percentage between boys and girls were 69.5 percent and 78.2 per cent considerably.

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