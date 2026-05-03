HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: How to download Himachal Board results from DigiLocker portal

HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: How to download from DigiLocker (Screengrab from official website)

HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is set to declare the HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2026 on May 4, 11 am. Students who appeared for the board exams will be able to check their scores shortly after the official announcement. The result will be released for all streams, Science, Commerce, and Arts.

Students can access their results on the official websites, including hpbose.org. In case of heavy traffic or slow response, DigiLocker will serve as an alternate option. The DigiLocker platform allows students to download digitally verified marksheets.

HPBOSE 12th Results 2026: Download from DigiLocker

To download the HPBOSE 12th marksheet 2026 via DigiLocker, follow these steps once the results are declared: