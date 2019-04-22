HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to declare today, websites to check

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board will release the results of Class 12 examination on Monday, April 22. The results will be declared at 11 am. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- hpbose.org, apart from it, it will be available on private websites.

HPBOSE Haryana Board class 12 result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘results’

Step 3: Click on the link class 12 results

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear

Over one lakh students appeared in the Class 12 examination that was conducted from February 20 to March 2, 2019. The practical examinations, including exams on physical education, yoga were conducted from February 20, 2019 to March 2, 2019 in respective schools.

Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website, hpbose.org also on partner websites, examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Students can also check their results on cell phones by messaging the following details on 56263 — HP12 <space> roll number.