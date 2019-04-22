HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to declare today, websites to check

Toggle Menu
HPBOSE HP Board 12th +2 Result 2019 Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, www.hpbose.org, www.hpresults.nic.in LIVE Updates: The Class 12 results will be available on the official website- hpbose.org tomorrow at 11 am.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board will release the results of Class 12 examination on Monday, April 22. The results will be declared at 11 am. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- hpbose.org, apart from it, it will be available on private websites.

HPBOSE Haryana Board class 12 result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘results’

Step 3: Click on the link class 12 results

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear

Over one lakh students appeared in the Class 12 examination that was conducted from February 20 to March 2, 2019. The practical examinations, including exams on physical education, yoga were conducted from February 20, 2019 to March 2, 2019 in respective schools.

Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website, hpbose.org also on partner websites, examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Students can also check their results on cell phones by messaging the following details on 56263 — HP12 <space> roll number.

Live Blog

HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be available today at 11 am, check updates 

HPBOSE HP Board class 12 result: Most students clear in first division

In 2018, most students had cleared the HP Board class 12 exam in the first division. Over 46,531 students secured first division, 18,337 students cleared the examination with the second division, and 3563 with third division.

Over one lakh students awaiting results

Over one lakh candidates registered for the HP Board class 12 exam. In 2018, around 98,281 students have appeared for the board examinations of which 68469 students had cleared.

Pass percentage expected to be over 70 per cent

The overall pass percentage was 72.89 per cent in 2018 and in 2017 the pass percentage was 78.62 per cent. This year too, over 70 per cent students are expected to pass the exam.

HPBOSE Himchal Board 12 result: Date and time

After earlier speculations, the result date has been declared to be today at 11 am. Earlier, it was said to be announced on April 20, 2019 (Saturday). Candidates can check the same at hpbose.org.

HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2019 LIVE: The senior secondary exams were conducted from February 20 to March 2 for all streams of class 12. In 2018, the overall pass percentage of 72.89 and in 2017 the same was 78.62 per cent. This year, it is expected to reach around 75 per cent.

Sahil Katna and Vikrant Rewal topped the class 12 exam last year. A total of 46,531 students cleared the exam in first division while 18,337 cleared the same in the second division followed by 3,563 candidates who cleared the exam in the third division.

