HPBOSE 12th re-evaluation result 2020 declared: Steps to download

HPBOSE 12th re-evaluation result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the result of re-evaluation or re-checking for the class 12 board exams. Students can check their results at hpbose.org. In the HPBoSE class 12 result announced earlier, 76.95 per cent students had passed the exam. While in open school or HPSOS, only 28.95 per cent students cleared the exam.

Students who are not satisfied with the marks given to them were given a chance to apply for re-evaluation or re-checking. The result of these exams has been released today. Earlier, the board had released the result for class 10 reevaluation.

HPBOSE 12th re-evaluation result 2020: How to check marks

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Step 2: Click o the ‘results’ link on top of the page

Step 3: Click on the ’12th re-evaluation..’ link

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will be displayed

Students will get their renewed marksheets, if there is any change. The printout of the online result can act as a provisional mark sheet. For class 12 students, marks memos are crucial to seek admission in colleges.

For the upcoming batch, the Himachal Pradesh will introduce vocational courses for class 9 to 11 students. A list of 15 courses has been approved to be taught for two-years. The syllabus for these subjects will be prepared by Pandit Sunder Lal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education, Bhopal, the board had informed earlier.

