HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 (Out): Pass percentage improves; Anmol tops Matric exam

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Declared: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the result for the class 10 exam on the official website- hpbose.org. Students can access their results from the official website along with the IE Education Portal. The board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 83.87 per cent in the Class 10 board examinations this year. This year, Kangra’s Anmol has topped the matric exam. HPBOSE chairman Dr Rajesh Sharma said that the results have shown an encouraging performance by students across the state.

HP Board HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 | Catch LIVE updates

To check the result for the class 10 exam, students need to visit the official website of HPBOSE, click on the menu, and then go to the result option. Now, go to the Class 10 result link and enter the login details. After that, click on submit, and the result will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download the marksheet and save it for later use.