HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 (Out): Pass percentage improves; Anmol tops Matric exam

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Declared: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the result for the class 10 exam on the official website- hpbose.org. Students can access their results from the official website along with the IE Education Portal. The board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 83.87 per cent in the Class 10 board examinations this year. This year, Kangra’s Anmol has topped the matric exam. HPBOSE chairman Dr Rajesh Sharma said that the results have shown an encouraging performance by students across the state.
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To check the result for the class 10 exam, students need to visit the official website of HPBOSE, click on the menu, and then go to the result option. Now, go to the Class 10 result link and enter the login details. After that, click on submit, and the result will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download the marksheet and save it for later use.
Websites to check matric scorecards at hpbose.org
Last year, HPBOSE accomplished a pass percentage of 79.8 per cent in the class 10 exam. In 2024, the passing rate was 74.61 per cent for the exam. The class 10 exam was held between March 3, starting with English and ended on March 28, 2026, with Social Science.
In case a student is not satisfied with their marks, they can go either for rechecking or reevaluation. The application form for this will be available soon on the official website of the board. For this, students will need to pay the fees for each subject as applicable.
Students who have failed in one or two subjects in the exam can take the compartment exam. Those who have failed in more than two subjects will not be allowed to take the compartment exam, and they have to sit for the main exam next year.
Students who were absent from the main exam due to a valid reason are also allowed to take the exam. Students who have passed the exam but still want to increase their percentage can also take the improvement exam.
Last year, the HPBOSE improvement/Compartment exam was held between July 22 and July 29, 2025. The result was declared on September 12, 2025, by the Himachal Pradesh Board.
Students are advised to visit the official website of hpbose.org on a regular basis to get the latest updates regarding the announcement of the datesheet for the compartment exam and the application form for re-evaluation and re-checking.