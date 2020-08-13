HPBOSE 10th re-evaluation result 2020 declared: Steps to check score

HPBOSE 10th reevaluation result 2020 released at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th re-evaluation result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the result of re-evaluation for class 10 or matric papers. The result is available at hpbose.org. After facing a downward trend since 2016, the board increased its pass percentage. As many as 68.11 per cent of students who appeared for the exam cleared it.

A total of 1,04,323 students appeared for the examination, among whom 70,571 students passed and 5,617 students will have to appear for the compartment exam. Additionally, 27,197 students failed the examination. Those who found error in their answer sheets or have got marks which they did not expect could apply for re-evaluation for which the result is out today. Score if improved will reflect.

HPBOSE 10th re-evaluation result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on ‘result’ in the top

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on reevaluation result

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Result will display, take a print-out

The board had declared the result for re-evaluation of class 12 students last month. For the fresh batch, Himachal Pradesh will introduce vocational courses for class 9 to 11 students. A list of 15 courses has been approved to be taught for two-years. The syllabus for these subjects will be prepared by Pandit Sunder Lal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education, Bhopal, the board had informed earlier.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd