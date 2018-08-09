HPBOSE 10th, 12th supplementary results 2018 declared at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th, 12th supplementary results 2018: Candidates who have appeared in these exams can check their results from the official website, hpbose.org HPBOSE 10th, 12th supplementary results 2018: Candidates who have appeared in these exams can check their results from the official website, hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th, 12th supplementary results 2018: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results for the class 10 and 12 supplementary exams. Candidates who have appeared in these exams can check their results from the official website, hpbose.org (see steps below to know how).

The supplementary exams were conducted in the state for candidates who had failed the matriculation or the plus two exams. The plus two, 10th supplementary exams were held in the month of June.

Steps to check the HPBOSE 10th, 12th supplementary results 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website for HPBOSE (hpbose.org).

Step 2: Click on the tab for the results page.

Step 3: Click on the link for the class 10 or class 12 results

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

