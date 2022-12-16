scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

HP University students’ pass percentage increase by 4.38% after re-evaluation

It implies that the result has improved marginally as over 4.38 per cent of students have passed in the third-party evaluation in addition to the previous result, Dean of Studies Kulbhushan Chandel, said.

Himachal Pradesh University, HPU, student agitation in HPU, pass percentage increase, pass percentage increase after re-evaluation, re-evaluation of marks, himachal Pradesh, Himachal pradesh university student agitationA five-member fact-finding committee was constituted by the Pro Vice-Chancellor in November to look into the matter and find the gaps. (Express Photo/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

After another evaluation, the pass percentage of BA, BSc and BCom first-year students of colleges affiliated with Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has increased by 4.38 percentage points. The results were evaluated again after an agitation by students over poor results.

The low pass percentage of 31 points in BSc, 57 in BA and 58 in BCom first year led to an agitation by the students who held the “faulty” online evaluation system responsible for this.

A five-member fact-finding committee was constituted by the Pro Vice-Chancellor in November to look into the matter and find the gaps.

A variation of 4.38 percentage points has been found in the pass results of the first and third evaluations which is a minor deviation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...Premium
UPSC Key- December 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘US Fed Taper’ or ‘Simul...
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schoolsPremium
Why history of British Empire is not taught enough in UK schools
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak warPremium
The brave soldiers behind India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’Premium
All got together to pass NJAC, now Oppn rethink: ‘need to protect judiciary’
Also read |IITs, IIMs, NITs got over 10% of Centre’s total expenditure on education: MoE in Rajya Sabha

It implies that the result has improved marginally as over 4.38 per cent of students have passed in the third-party evaluation in addition to the previous result, Dean of Studies Kulbhushan Chandel, said.

Chandel is also the chairman of the fact-finding committee.

The report pointed out that students fared badly in environment science and language papers and five grace marks would be given to the students in environmental science as there was no subject teacher in the majority of the colleges, he told PTI. Following protests by students, about 300 papers were re-checked randomly to analyse the functioning of the Enterprise resource planning (ERP) – online system and it was found that all the papers were properly scanned and marked, Chandel said.

The committee then decided to check about 3,300 random papers from colleges where the pass percentage was less than 10 and later sent these papers for third-party evaluation.

Advertisement

Claiming that the results of 80 per cent of students were low in some colleges the SFI and ABVP office-bearers alleged that a snag in the online system has resulted in a low pass percentage.

Over 42,000 students appeared in the examination in these courses in May-June this year and the results were declared in November.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 09:14:10 pm
Next Story

Kapil Sharma meets RRR writer V Vijayendra Prasad: ‘So much to learn from you’

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close