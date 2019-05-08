HP TET-June 2019 application process to begin today at hpbose.org, know how to apply online

HP TET-June 2019: The application process for the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)- June 2019 will begin today. Candidates who wish the appear for the exam can apply for the same from the official website of HPBOSE, i.e. http://www.hpbose.org. The registration process began on May 7, 2019 and the last date to register online for the same is May 27.

Advertising

Candidates can check their particulars on the website. Candidature of candidates whose fees has not been received by the Board, will not be considered for the TET-June 2019 examination.

Admit cards will be uploaded on the board’s website. Candidates will be able to download/print the admit cards for entrance to the examination centre. The admit card will not be sent separately by post.

Read | Filling up SC/ST quota in IIMs a challenge: Milind Kamble

Application fees:

Advertising

General category- Rs 800

Other categories (OBC/ST/PHH)- Rs 500

Exam pattern:

The paper will contain objective type questions of one mark each. No marks will be deducted in case of a wrong answer. The exam will be for 150 minutes and the minimum qualifying marks are 60 per cent for general category candidates.

Also read | Class 10 CBSE student from Noida who died during Boards scored 100 in English

Steps to fill the online application form for HP TET 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website for HPBOSE (hpbose.org)

Step 2: Click on the notification to apply online for HP TET 2019.

Step 3: Follow the link to the registration/application page.

Step 4: Fill in your details in the fields provided. Note down the Application Number.

Step 5: Candidates must upload his/her scanned photograph and signature. Signature should be in jpeg/jpeg format and the size of the signature must be between 10 and 15 kb. The size of the photograph must be between 15 and 20 kb.

Step 6: Candidates can pay the examination fee through online payment mode using Credit/ Debit card only.

Step 7: Submit your application and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Advertising

Note: Two days will be given for correction (s) from 28.05.2019 – 29.05.2019, after submission of the Online Application Form. No offline/online request regarding correction will be entertained thereafter.