HP TET 2021: Check admit card release date, last minute preparation tips

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is going to conduct the HP TET 2021 exam from July 9 to 12, as per the official schedule announced by the board. The offline exam is scheduled to be conducted on four consecutive days while the admit card is all set to release soon, now that HP TET 2021 registrations are over.

Although HPBOSE has not specified any exact date of release of the HP TET admit card 2021, as per official notification on the website hpbose.org, the admit cards are set to release four days before the exam. With the offline exam scheduled to commence from July 9, 2021, the HP TET admit card for this year’s exam will therefore be released online on July 5, 2021. Once released, registered candidates will be able to download the admit card by logging in with the application number and date of birth.

Assuming that aspirants have already covered the HP TET syllabus since the exam was notified back in April 2021, the last few days before the exam must be focused on refining preparations by practice and revisions. It is not recommended that candidates start studying entirely new concepts. Instead, one must go back to short notes and revision modules to ensure that whatever they have already learned can be confidently applied in answering the HP TET question paper.

It goes without saying that revisions must form a significant part of one’s preparation during the last few days before the HP TET exam. However, revision does not necessarily require reading the same concepts over and over again without any goal. Questions from topics like child development and pedagogy etc can be of diverse variety. One must go back to the HP TET previous year question papers to know the type and pattern of questions that are most frequently asked in this exam.

An important advantage of referring to past year papers is that candidates get the opportunity to identify the high marks yielding topics in the HP TET question paper. During the last few days, candidates must focus their study strategy on revising and practising the highest marks yielding topics. Aspirants can solve mock tests for the exam and practice solving sample question papers during the last few days before the exam.

While starting to learn an entirely new topic during the last few days is not recommended, candidates may need to go back to the basics if there is any confusion in understanding subject-specific topics. One must aim to be well-versed with important topics including child psychology, pedagogy etc. At the same time, candidates must also be similarly well versed with subject-specific topics.

One last but very important study strategy to improve the HP TET 2021 final score is to study and revise general awareness and current affairs based topics. These are common topics for all types of teacher eligibility tests covered under HP TET and hence candidates must aim to secure the maximum number of good attempts in these sections.