HP Patwari exam results 2019 declared, check now

The results have been declared in the form of PDF and candidates can check their results from the official website-himachal.nic.in. (Representational Image) The results have been declared in the form of PDF and candidates can check their results from the official website-himachal.nic.in. (Representational Image)

HP Patwari exam results 2019: Himachal Pradesh Revenue Department declared the HP Patwari recruitment exam results 2019. The results have been declared in the form of PDF and candidates can check their patwari exam results from the official website-himachal.nic.in.

The PDF contains the list of the roll number, name, father’s name and address of the candidates. The HP Patwari examination was conducted on November 17, 2019. The admit card for the above exam was released on November 13, 2019. The revised answer key for the exam was also released on December 14, 2019.

Steps to check HP Patwari exam results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website-himachal.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Results of Patwari examination’ under ‘Latest news’

Step 3: A PDF will open on the screen.

Step 4: Check for your roll number and name and download the PDF for future reference.

The candidates could send the online applications till September 30, 2019. The selected candidates will be appointed on contract basis after qualifying the exam and successful completion of training.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd