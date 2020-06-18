HP Board HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: When and where to check marks

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: Check result at hpbose.org (Representational Image) HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: Check result at hpbose.org (Representational Image)

HP Board 12th Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) will release the class 12 results on June 18. The board has decided not to conduct the pending Geography paper and assess students primarily on the four subjects that could be held. The class 12 examination was initially scheduled to start from March 23, but it was postponed due to Covid-19 induced lockdown.

The board stated that the grade for the Geography paper will be awarded in proportion to the highest marks received on the previous four exams. Meanwhile, the practical marks for the same will be given on the basis of marks obtained in the school.

Read | Himachal Pradesh HPBoSE date and time updates

Students can check their results on the official website hpbose.org. They can also register with indianexpress.com to get their results and latest updates regarding the same.

A candidate needs to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. to be declared pass The board recorded a 62.01 passing per cent in 2019, with Ashmita Sharma from Una emerging as the standout student in the class 12 exam. She had secured 96.4 per cent.

If we look at the overall data the results have witnessed a significant decline in the passing percentage since 2016.

HPBoSE class 10 results were declared earlier this month. Around 1.04 lakh students had appeared for the exam, and out of which 70,571 students – 68.11 per cent – passed the exam. Further, 5,617 students will have to appear for the compartmental exam while the rest have failed. Last year, 60.79 per cent of students had cleared the exam.

For the next academic session, the board has introduced 15 new vocational courses from class 9 to class 12. The courses are developed for specific vocational jobs in several sectors including IT, ITS, healthcare, media, beauty and wellness, tourism, electronics, plumber, etc. The syllabus for these subjects will be prepared by Pandit Sunder Lal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education, Bhopal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd