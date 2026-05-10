HP Board HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Matric result to be declared today at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th Result Live Updates: Visit the official website at hpbose.org or education.indianexperss.com to check result. (Image: official website)

Himachal Pradesh Board HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, will be releasing the results for Class 10 HP board exams today (May 10) at 10 am on their official website hpbose.org. Chairman of the HP Board of School Education, Rajesh Sharma, will be announcing the results from the board’s office. The HPBOSE Class 10 results will also be available at IE Education.

This year, a total of 93,564 students appeared for the HPBOSE Class 10 examinations, as per reports. The board conducted the Class 10 examinations from March 3 to March 29 across 384 examination centres in the state.

Story continues below this ad Students can visit the HP Board website at hpbose.org to access their marksheet. After clicking on the Class 10 results 2026 link, they will have to enter their login details, such as roll number and date of birth. Once entered, the result will be displayed on the screen. The Class 10 exams began on March 3 with the English paper and ended on March 28, 2026, with the Social Science exam. Most of the exams were conducted between 9:45 am and 1 pm. Those students who are not satisfied with their results can appear for improvement/supplementary exams. The dates for these will be released soon after the results. In 2025, these exams were conducted from July 22 to July 29, 2026. They were organised in a single morning session, from 8:45 am to noon. Live Updates May 10, 2026 06:37 AM IST Himachal Pradesh Board HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: About HPBOSE The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), established in 1969 and headquartered at Gyan Alok Parisar, Dharamshala, District Kangra, HP 176215, is the apex body regulating school-level education and examinations in the state. It conducts board exams for Classes 8, 10, and 12 annually across Himachal Pradesh. May 10, 2026 06:35 AM IST Himachal Pradesh Board HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: What after results? Stream Selection is the Next Big Step. Once the result is out, students will need to make a key academic decision — choosing their stream for Class 11. Options include Science (for those eyeing engineering or medical), Commerce (for finance/business aspirants), and Arts/Humanities (for diverse career paths). May 10, 2026 06:33 AM IST Himachal Pradesh Board HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Unhappy with marks? HPBOSE Allows Re-Evaluation and re-checking. Students not satisfied with their scores can apply for re-checking or re-evaluation. Only students who scored at least 20% in a subject are eligible. Applications open on hpbose.org shortly after the result is out. May 10, 2026 06:31 AM IST Himachal Pradesh Board HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Compartment exam Students who fail in one or two subjects will be placed under the compartment or 'reappear' category. The HPBOSE 10th Compartment Exam 2026 is expected to be held in July 2026, with results likely to be declared in July or early August. Students should watch hpbose.org for compartment registration dates post-result. May 10, 2026 06:29 AM IST Himachal Pradesh Board HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Passing marks To pass the HP Board Matric exams, students must score a minimum of 33% marks in each individual subject — both theory and practical — and also maintain an aggregate of at least 33% overall. Falling below 33% in even one subject, regardless of the total aggregate, results in a compartment status for that subject. May 10, 2026 06:27 AM IST Himachal Pradesh Board HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: How to check on DigiLocker After the result is declared, students can also download their official digital marksheet from DigiLocker. Open the DigiLocker app or website, log in using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number, search for 'Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education,' and access your Class 10 marksheet directly. The document is valid. May 10, 2026 06:25 AM IST Himachal Pradesh Board HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: How to check Step-by-Step Guide Step 1: Go to hpbose.org. Step 2: Click on the 'Results' section. Step 3: Select the 'HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026' link. Step 4: Enter your Roll Number, School Number, Date of Birth, and Admit Card Number. Step 5: Hit submit. Step 6: Your marksheet will appear — download and save it immediately. May 10, 2026 06:23 AM IST Himachal Pradesh Board HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Last year topper A Look at HPBOSE 10th 2025 Merit List. In the 2025 HPBOSE 10th board exams, Saina Thakur from Neugal Model Public Senior Secondary School, Bhawarna, secured the top position by scoring an impressive 696 marks out of 700, which is 99.43%. May 10, 2026 06:21 AM IST Himachal Pradesh Board HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Last year benchmark 79.8% Pass Percentage in HPBOSE 10th 2025In 2025, the HPBOSE 10th result had an overall pass percentage of 79.8%, a significant jump of 5.19% from 74.61% in 2024. Out of 95,495 students who appeared last year, 75,862 passed successfully. Students and educators are hoping the 2026 results will continue the upward trend. May 10, 2026 06:19 AM IST Himachal Pradesh Board HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Ways to check results Students can access the HP Board Matric Result 2026 via four modes: (1) Official website — hpbose.org (2) IE Education Portal (3) DigiLocker app (4) UMANG app May 10, 2026 06:17 AM IST Himachal Pradesh Board HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Official website Students are advised to open hpbose.org on their browsers and keep it ready. Once the result is declared, the board will activate a direct result link on the homepage May 10, 2026 06:15 AM IST Himachal Pradesh Board HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Exam recap HPBOSE 10th Exam 2026 Was Held From March 3 to April 5. Around 93,564 students appeared for the HP Board Class 10 (Matric) examination 2026, which was conducted between March 3 and April 5, 2026. The results, after weeks of evaluation, are expected to be officially declared at 10 AM today by the board chairman at a press conference in Dharamshala. May 10, 2026 06:10 AM IST Himachal Pradesh Board HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: HP Board to Announce Matric Result at 10 AM Today The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is all set to declare the Class 10 Matric Result 2026 today, May 10, at 10 AM. Stay tuned to this live blog for real-time updates, direct result links, toppers list, and more. Visit the official website at hpbose.org or education.indianexperss.com to check result. (Express photo) In 2025, the exams were held from March 10 to March 22, and the results were announced on May 15, 2025. HP Board Class 10 students recorded a pass percentage of 79.8 per cent. Out of the total 95,495 candidates who had appeared for the exams, 75,862 students passed, while 5,563 were placed in the compartment category. Around 13,574 students were not able to clear the exam. In 2024, the results were declared on May 7. The total pass percentage was 74.61 per cent. A total of 91,622 students had appeared for the Himachal Pradesh Board Exam. Out of them, 67,988 had successfully cleared the examination.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd