HP Board confirms Class 10th 2025 exam tampering after forensic report, orders extra marks

A major irregularity in the examination system of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has come to light after a forensic investigation confirmed tampering with answer sheets during the Matriculation (Class 10) examinations conducted in March 2025.
Strict cognisance has been taken of the matter and action has been initiated to protect the academic interests of the affected students, a statement issued by the board here on Friday said.
Board Chairman Rajesh Sharma said that the alleged tampering took place at the examination centre of Government Senior Secondary School, Jhandutta, in the Bilaspur district. A total of 40 students had appeared for the examination at the centre, including 11 students from Government High School, Jeora.
The matter surfaced after nine students appearing in the Arts stream subject (Sub Art-A) submitted a written complaint to the board, alleging manipulation in the multiple choice questions (MCQ) section of their answer sheets.
Following the complaint, the students were called to the board headquarters in October 2026, where their answer sheets were examined in the presence of subject experts.
Subsequently, the answer sheets were sent to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL), Dharamsala, for examination. The forensic report confirmed that tampering had indeed taken place.
Sharma further stated that a special committee constituted by the board conducted a detailed investigation into the case. During the probe, another serious discrepancy emerged when the serial numbers of the “tamper-proof” envelopes containing the answer sheets were found to be inconsistent with the numbers mentioned in the packing memos.
The findings indicated that the envelopes carrying the answer sheets may have been interchanged either at the examination centre or during subsequent handling.
The board clarified that the students were not at fault and emphasised that safeguarding their academic future remains its top priority. Acting on the committee’s recommendations, the HPBOSE has decided to award compensatory marks, as per the board regulations, for the compromised questions to ensure that the students’ results and future prospects are not adversely affected.
All documents and investigation reports related to the case have been forwarded to the Education Department for further action.