HP Board confirms Class 10th 2025 exam tampering after forensic report, orders extra marks

The findings indicated that the envelopes carrying the answer sheets may have been interchanged either at the examination centre or during subsequent handling (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ representative)

A major irregularity in the examination system of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has come to light after a forensic investigation confirmed tampering with answer sheets during the Matriculation (Class 10) examinations conducted in March 2025.

Strict cognisance has been taken of the matter and action has been initiated to protect the academic interests of the affected students, a statement issued by the board here on Friday said.

Board Chairman Rajesh Sharma said that the alleged tampering took place at the examination centre of Government Senior Secondary School, Jhandutta, in the Bilaspur district. A total of 40 students had appeared for the examination at the centre, including 11 students from Government High School, Jeora.