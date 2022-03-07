HP Board Class 10 date sheet revised for term 2 exams: Check new schedule

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has revised the datesheet for term 2 exams of class 10. This announcement was made in form of a notification that was released on the official website of HPBOSE — hpbose.org.

As per the revised schedule, the HPBOSE class 10 term 2 exams 2022 will now begin from March 26 and conclude on April 13, 2022. The exams will be held in the morning shift from 8:45 am to 12 pm. Earlier, the term 2 exams for class 10 were to take place between March 26 and April 8, 2022.

There has been no change in the datesheet for the class 12 exams, which are scheduled to start on March 22 and end on April 13, 2022.

Recently, result for term-1 class 10 board exams was declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on February 11 through the official website — hpbose.org — and also via SMS.

The Board is also about to conduct exams for class 10, 12 students who missed a few papers during Term 1 exams. This special date sheet was announced as several students had ended up missing the term-1 exam due to Covid. For class 10, HPBOSE term 1 special exams will continue till March 17 and class 12 term 1 special exams will end on March 25, 2022. The term 1 special exams are scheduled to begin from March 10, 2022.

In addition to this, the Board has also recently announced scholarships for the meritorious students of classes 10 and 12 of the state. This scholarship will be provided on the basis of the result of the HPBOSE 2021 exams. Students can visit the official HPBOSE website — hpbose.org — to apply.