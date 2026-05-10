HP Board 10th Class Result 2026: How to check & download matric scorecards at hpbose.org

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HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE ) will today declare the Class 10 result at 10 am. The exam was held between March 3 and March 28, 2026. Matric students can access their mark sheets by logging in to the official websites at hpbose.org. Students can visit the IE Education portal for the direct link. HPBOSE students are advised to rely only on official websites for results updates.
HP Board HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 | Catch LIVE updates
Students will be required to provide their login credentials to download their results. Candidates are requested to make sure that this is only the provisional marksheet. They can get the original results by visiting their school.
Read | Direct result link to check at education.indianexpress.com
To download the result of the HPBOSE class 10 exam, candidates are requested to follow the steps below to avoid unnecessary inconvenience:
Step 1- Go to the official website of hpbose.org
Step 2- Go to ‘Menu’ and click on ‘Results’
Step 3- Click on the class 10 result link.
Step 4- Enter roll number
Step 5- Click submit.
Step 6- View and save the results
Important things to check on the HPBOSE matric marksheet :
Candidates are advised to check the following details in their results, as this will be necessary in their future.
i) Details information of the candidates.
ii) Marks for each subject.
iii) Combined marks of all subjects.
iv) Status of the result.
Students are advised to download and keep a physical copy of the results as they will need them for later use. Once the results are declared, they will also be available on Digi Locker.
Candidates who are taking their class 10 exam will need to obtain at least 33 per cent in each subject, which includes internal assessment and practicals. An aggregate of 33 per cent is also required for clearing the exam.
In 2025, and 2024 HPBOSE class 10 results are declared on May 15 and May 7, respectively. In 2023, the results were declared on May 25 by the board. In 2022, the results were declared on June 29.