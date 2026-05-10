HP Board 10th Class Result 2026: How to check & download matric scorecards at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE ) will today declare the Class 10 result at 10 am. The exam was held between March 3 and March 28, 2026. Matric students can access their mark sheets by logging in to the official websites at hpbose.org. Students can visit the IE Education portal for the direct link. HPBOSE students are advised to rely only on official websites for results updates.

HP Board HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 | Catch LIVE updates

Students will be required to provide their login credentials to download their results. Candidates are requested to make sure that this is only the provisional marksheet. They can get the original results by visiting their school.