How’s the josh? HRD minister asks students at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0: The Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD), Prakash Javadekar while addressing the students at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0 held at Talkatora stadium, asked ‘How’s the josh?’. The minister shouted the slogan from the Bollywood flick ‘Uri- the surgical strikes’ thrice and each time students replied with roars of “high sir”.

Javadekar was doing the same to motivate students for the upcoming board exams. Over 2,000 students, parents and teachers attended the second annual address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk about exam-stress and education scenario in the country.

The movie dialogue was first mentioned by PM Modi at the inauguration ceremony of National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai when he addressed film stars. Yesterday, Goa Chief Minister asked ‘how’s the josh?’ at Goa bridge inauguration.

During his address, Javadekar also said, “Last year, seven crore people joined the Pariksha Pe Charcha. This year, we are expecting 12-14 crore people to join the event from across the world.” This year, students, teachers and parents from foreign countries including Russia, Singapore also joined the event.

This was the second annual address of students and PM Narendra Modi. The meet was started last year. Today Delhi chief minister, Manish Sisodia also held a discussion with students of Delhi government schools.