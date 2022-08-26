Howrah school seeks to revive long-shut schools to offer education to poor kids

Samaritan Mission School, which was recently listed as one of the world’s 10 best schools “ for overcoming adversity” by UK-based organisation T4 Education, has taken upon itself the task of reviving the since closed old schools in the Howrah Municipal Corporation area in an attempt to provide an easy access to education to those belonging to marginalised sections.

Mamoon Akhtar, 50, founder of the Howrah-based school, told The Indian Express that he has written to the city police commissionerate and the Municipal Corporation in this regard.

“We want to revive all the closed schools in Howrah. We have identified 7-8 such schools. If we get the permission, we will start working in collaboration with the administration. We will ensure that children studying there get a better platform,” said Akhtar.

In June, T4 Education, a research-based organisation, accorded the World’s Best School awards to Samaritan Mission School for fulfilling the criteria of “making a real difference in their community, sharing the best practices and having their voices heard at the top table to help transform education”.

Akhtar, who dropped out of school after his father failed to pay his tuition fees, had started the school back in 2001 with just six students in a 600 square feet room in a slum in Howrah’s Tikiapara area. “I was in class VII when I dropped out of school. I started a small initiative in 2001 with just 6 children whose fathers were rickshaw-puller and daily labourer. In 2007, we started a formal school for such children so that they do not get dropped out of school just like me. Initially, the school fee was Rs 5 per month. Now, it is Rs 200. Besides, the children are getting books, uniforms free of cost. The purpose is to ensure that no child leaves education because of money,” said Akhtar.

The school has now bloomed into an English medium higher secondary institution with over 3,500 students and around 200 teachers. “We also have three other campuses, including one in Bankra. Together, we have over 6,500 students, including 3,500 on the Tikiapara campus. The foundation of this school was laid on a 150-year-old school which was closed for a long time. It was started by Isaac Raphael Belilious, a Jew merchant in British India. The school was on his name and adjoining the school was Rebecca Belilious Charitable Dispensary which was named after his wife. In 2014, the Belilious Trust Estate which managed both the institutes, Howrah city police and Samaritan Help Mission (NGO) collaborated to revive the school as Samaritan Mission School,” said Akhtar.

The school, which is affiliated to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), only admits underprivileged students who come from marginalised backgrounds.

“Most of the parents of our students are labourers, rickshaw-pullers or do odd jobs. My purpose is to provide them high-quality English education from nursery to class XII. In this area, 80 per cent of the population is of Muslims but children from all castes and creed study here. We celebrate all religious festivals and infuse national integration and communal harmony among them,” said Akhtar.

Classrooms in the six-storey school are equipped with smart-classroom features and the campus has a football ground and basketball and badminton courts.

Afsana Begum (17), a class XII science stream student, said, “The kind of exposure and opportunity we get here are commendable. The faculty members are extremely supportive, understanding and encouraging. During the lockdown, there was no change in terms of attention and support from our teachers.”

Afasna, whose father is a daily-wager and mother a housewife, aspires to become a doctor.

Mohammad Al-Hussain Ansari (17), a class XI science stream student, said, “The school also helps us prepare for JEE and NEET at a low cost. This is very helpful to those who want to prepare for competitive exams and pursue higher studies.”

Rafiya Ali (26), a political science teacher, said the school provides a good platform to its students in terms of quality education and technological support. “We teach with smartboards as well as blackboards with chalk and duster. We also have projectors which make the classes really interesting for students,” said Ali.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had congratulated the school authorities for the success.

“Happy to know and share that Samaritan Mission School of Howrah is amongst ten top inspirational schools all over the world. They have achieved this under the category of overcoming adversity, as shortlisted for the World’s best school prizes, by UK- based research organization T4 Education in partnership with some internationally acclaimed bodies. Kudos and best wishes,” she had said in a tweet.