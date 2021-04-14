CBSE Class 10 exams cancelled: No clarity on evaluation method of students

Around 21.5 lakh class 10 students and nearly 14 lakh class 12 students to appear for the exam.

The Ministry of Education Wednesday announced the postponement of class 12 exams and the cancellation of class 10 exams. While the decision on holding class 12 exams will be taken after analysing the situation on June 1, the CBSE has not clarified how they will assess students of class 10.

In a press note, the board said that the results of class 10 “will be prepared based on an objective criterion to be developed by the board”. However, there has been no mention of any guidelines or tentative plan for the evaluation method.

LIVE Updates: CBSE Class 12 exams postponed, class 10 exams cancelled, says Education Ministry

Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examinations, CBSE, told indianexpress.com, “The decision to cancel class 10 board exams has been taken less than a month before the scheduled board exams which were to begin on May 4. The board will work on devising the evaluation method as soon as possible and inform the schools accordingly so that they have enough time to complete the processes necessary for releasing the results in time.”

In 2020, when the coronavirus spread was at its peak, the board had already conducted most of the exams for class 10, except a few in the Northeast Delhi region due to violence in the city. But several exams for class 12 were not conducted. Keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak, the CBSE had devised an alternative marking scheme.

Last year, class 10 and 12 students who had appeared for all the exams were evaluated based on their performance in the exams. But, the alternative marking scheme applied to those who had missed one, two, three or all the exams.

For students who had appeared for more than three exams, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects was awarded for the subjects whose examinations were not conducted.

If any student had appeared for only three subjects, then the average marks obtained in the best two performing subjects were awarded for the remaining subjects whose exams were not conducted.

However, there were also many students, especially from the Northeast Delhi region, who had appeared for only one or two exams. For such students, the board had prepared the results based on the performance in the exams and marks obtained in internal/practical/project assessments.

Since no exams have been conducted so far this year, the board may assess students based on performance in exams conducted throughout the year or a new strategy can be developed to assign tasks and assignments for fresh evaluation.