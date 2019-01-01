How to attempt JEE Main 2019 online test?

JEE Main 2019: The Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Main 2019 has quite a few surprises for engineering aspirants. Apart from the fact that it will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and it will be held twice in a year, another big change has been the shift to a completely online mode of writing the exam. Given how tricky preparing and attempting the JEE Main paper can be, we can assure you that even though the method may have changed, the pattern and marking system remains the same. Thus it becomes important to understand the JEE Main exam pattern.

The examination will consist of two papers: Paper 1 for BE/B.Tech and Paper 2 for B. Arch/B. Planning. The exam will be conducted in an online, computer-based mode only. However, the drawing test for Paper 2 will be conducted offline. Paper 1 will consist of objective type questions and paper 2 will have mathematics and aptitude section as an objective type and drawing test will be subjective. The duration will be three hours. Paper 1 will be conducted in two shifts; the morning shift will begin from 9:30 am and will end at 12:30 pm, while the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Paper 2 will be held in one shift.

The language of questions in the JEE Main will be English, Hindi and Gujarati. For each correct answer, four marks will be awarded and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted.

JEE Main 2019: How to navigatE and answering questions

To answer a question, follow these steps:

Click on the question number in the question palette on the right side of your screen to go to a particular question directly

To select your answer, click on one of the options

To deselect your chosen answer, click on the chosen option again or click on the clear response button

To change your chosen answer, click on another option

Click on ‘Save & Next’ to save your answer for the current question and then go to the next question

Click on the mark for ‘Review & Next’ to save your answer for the current question, mark it for review, and then go to the next question

Navigating through sections:

Sections in this question paper are displayed on the top bar of the screen. Questions in a section can be viewed by clicking on the section name

After you click the Save & Next button on the last question for a section, you will automatically be taken to the first question of the next section

You can shuffle between sections and questions anytime during the examination as per your convenience. But make sure you do so within the stipulated time

You can view the corresponding section summary as part of the legend that appears in every section above the question palette

JEE Main 2019: How to prepare for the online test

You will have exactly 180 minutes to solve 90 questions. This means you get only 3 minutes to attempt each question. There may be multiple methods to go about this, but with a pre-planned strategy you can plan well and score better.

Allocate 15 minutes to read all 90 questions and separate the easy, moderate and difficult questions with a pen and paper. Easy questions would typically be the ones you can solve within a minute. For questions that require higher calculations, mark them as moderate. The difficult questions would be the one you are not familiar with.

Now, solve all the easy questions first. If it takes longer than a minute to solve an easy question, select the Mark for Review and Next option and move on. Then attempt the moderate questions following the same approach, but designate two minutes per question. And then attempt difficult questions with the same approach, but designate three minutes per question. At last, solve all the questions you had marked for review.

The author is academic head and vice president (JEE and NEET) at Gradeup.