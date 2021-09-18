The best career starts with the right selection of college. Hence, it is a must to choose college wisely. For admission into the top engineering colleges in India accepting JEE Main scores, students will have to submit their preferred college and course choices during JoSAA counselling process. There are various factors that a student must consider while selecting the most suitable college for themselves based on their JEE Main rank.

How to shortlist colleges based on your JEE Main rank?

Selecting the best college based on JEE Main rank is a tiresome task. Here are some tips to select the right college.

— List down the top engineering colleges and their previous year’s cutoff

Firstly, make a list of top colleges as per their NIRF ranking then check the last year’s cut off marks or closing rank to know their probable chances of admission into the respective colleges.

— Affordable fee structure

Course fee is one of the important factors based on which students shortlist colleges for themselves. The fee structure will help students to know the amount payable by them after getting admission into the college. It is important to know the exact amount to be paid and also analyse whether they will get a good return on their investment or not.

— Get information regarding placement assistance offered

Many students get admission with an aim to start their professional life right after completing their course. Therefore, knowing the placement assistance offered by the colleges is again important. Students should look for a college which offers the best placements as the first job of the student determines their career growth.

— Courses offered at the college

If a student is sure about the course he or she would like to opt for then shortlisting colleges offering a particular course is easy. However, if a student is quite confused between two fields then selecting colleges that offer both courses will be better. Hence, students should carefully check the courses offered by the institute while selecting a college.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main 2021 result for paper 1 on September 15. Along with the declaration of the results, the authorities have also released the JEE Main 2021 rank list, cutoff and toppers.