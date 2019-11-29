How to score 250+ in JEE Main 2020, check tips from toppers

NTA will conduct Joint Entrance Examination (Main) from January 06 to 11, 2020, for about 11 to 12 lakh candidates. NTA will conduct Joint Entrance Examination (Main) from January 06 to 11, 2020, for about 11 to 12 lakh candidates.

While the candidates eagerly wait for JEE Main 2020 admit card to release on December 6, 2019, the timeline for the test keeps getting shorter. NTA will conduct Joint Entrance Examination (Main) from January 6 to 11, 2020, for nearly 11 to 12 lakh candidates in 234 cities.

Of all the undergraduate level entrance exams, the competition in JEE Main 2020 remains high. However, hard work can lead to better results, if combined with proper preparation strategy. JEE Main paper for BTech / BE is a 300 marks paper and if candidates score 250+, they can easily get admission in some of the top engineering institutes of India. Here, we will have a look at how toppers of JEE Main score 250+ in one of the most difficult engineering entrance exams.

Dhruv Arora (100 percentiler JEE Main 2019): Dhruv says the mantra to success is solving as many previous year papers of JEE Main as one can and then access your performance. He also advises students, the nearer the exam is, the more should be the frequency of solving sample papers and taking mock tests.

Shubhan Srivastava (100 percentiler in JEE Main 2019): He suggests to solve all the NCERT textbooks of class 11 and 12 and stay away from social media for focussed JEE Main 2020 preparation.

Kalpit Veerwal (JEE Main Air 1 – 2017): Kalpit believes that it is important to understand the pattern of the examination. He says that a student should follow one good book for each subject instead of juggling between various and finishing none. The study hour must be 15 to 16 hours that includes school, coaching, and self-study. He also advises students not to waste time and utilise even breaks in schools to study.

Now, what is common in the tips of all three toppers of JEE Main? All of them say that one must stay focused on the last lap of preparation for JEE Main. You must focus on one book for preparation and concentrate on completing NCERTs completely. Solving papers and mocks is compulsory. To ace the exam it is important to cut down the breaks and minimise time on social media.

Scoring 250+ is not easy but it is also not impossible, you just have to be ready to walk the extra mile for this. Here is what has to be done as per the experts and toppers:

-Students have to follow a cycle of Revise -> Take JEE Main 2020 mock test and solve papers -> Analyse -> Revise -> Take Test Again.

-Take a look at the sample papers and understand the type of questions to be asked in the exam. NAT has released JEE Main 2020 sample papers that the candidates can download to know the question types.

-Avoid starting anything from scratch now. In the last month, it is all about being perfect, accurate, and achieving the top speed to solve the questions. If you are aiming for 250+, means you have started your preparation long back and have completed the syllabus. Now take your preparation to the next level by working on speed and accuracy.

-Experts suggest that the level of difficulty is evenly distributed in JEE Main. Throughout the paper, the easy questions are sandwiched between the difficult ones. Thus what happens is when a candidate panics in the difficult question, they go ahead and mess up the easy ones too. While practising try and avoid this and train your brain otherwise.

-JEE Main 2020 will be held in 2 shifts. The first shift is from 9:20 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. At home, ensure that you are doing nothing but taking a mock test or solving previous years’ papers in these durations. This accustoms your brain with the exam time and thus for the exam day your brain stays ready to face the questions in the exam environment.

