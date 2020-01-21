NEET 2020: How to prepare along with board exams

NEET 2020 will be conducted on May 3 NEET 2020 will be conducted on May 3

NEET 2020: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 will be held on May 3. As each day brings medical aspirants one step closer to the nationwide entrance exam, class 12 students also need to look out for board exams, which are to be held from February to April, depending on the board and their specific exam date sheets.

This means that students will get their NEET 2020 admit card in the midst of their board exams, on March 27. If you are worried about how to prepare for NEET along with the Boards, take a deep breath. Know that as long as you are well prepared and are determined to succeed, nothing can stop you from acing both.

Must-dos to balance NEET and board exam preparation:

1. The common element is NCERT, your go-to book for board exams and NEET

A majority of entrance exams cover the syllabus for class 11 and 12. Hence, it is a must that you consider NCERT books as the holy grail not only for board exams but entrance test preparations as well, especially for NEET. As per the previous year’s exam analysis, students commented that the questions in the NEET-UG entrance exam were drawn from NCERT.

Now, for the entrance exam and boards, once students have gone through the NCERT syllabus completely, they can proceed to solve previous year’s papers of NEET, sample papers and take an online mock test.

2. Know what to study — the syllabus and important topics for NEET 2020

The syllabus of NEET is clearly defined by NTA. Stick to it, and avoid referring to too many books that skirt around peripheral topics. Stick to the syllabus and utilise any extra time for revision or preparation of notes or formulas. The important topics in Physics are Optics, Mechanics, Nuclear Physics, Thermodynamics, Electrodynamics, Atomic and Molecular Physics, kinematics, laws of motion, electrostatics, and magnetic effects of current and modern physics.

Likewise in Chemistry, important topics include General Organic Chemistry, Mole Concept, Periodic Table, Coordination Chemistry, Chemical Bonding. Lastly, from Biology, the important topics are Genetics, Ecology and Environment, Cell Biology, Morphology of plants and animals, Basics of Biotechnology, Reproduction, Physiology of Animals and Plants.

3. Utilise your school time for board exam preparation and do not miss pre-Boards

Most students underestimate classes held in school. Use your school time for board exam preparation as textbook learning is the best way to get concepts crystal clear. The unit tests and pre-board exams are the ideal way to judge your preparation level. More than the amount of time taken for study, it’s the concentration that is important.

4. Have a positive approach

All along, a student must maintain a positive approach. It is best to create goals small, achievable goals. This will keep you positive and motivated.

5. Master both MCQ and long theory type questions

There is a clear difference in the exam pattern for Class 12 board exams and NEET. In NEET, there are MCQ type questions, whereas for board exams, there are both objective and subjective type questions. There are stepwise marking in the board exams, whereas in NEET, students need to solve questions in the shortest possible way to save time and get the correct answer from options provided, which you will later see in the NEET 2020 answer key.

6. Self-analysis

At least a month before the board preparation, keep NEET as a priority for understanding the syllabus and solving problems, which will help you to approach board exams. Solve sample papers and previous year’s papers as much as possible, either during board exams or a month prior.

