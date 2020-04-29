How to prepare for JEE Main, NEET 2020 while staying at home

Preparation hacks to crack JEE Main, NEET during lockdown. Representational image/ gettyimages.in Preparation hacks to crack JEE Main, NEET during lockdown. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020 examinations. Amidst the battle with global pandemic, the two keys to self-preparation for these two critical exams are discipline and patience.

Candidates can actually utilise this time to revise and practice their syllabus and previous year question papers again. These are testing times and the priority right now is to be safe and healthy.

JEE Main, NEET 2020: 10 important tips to prepare during lockdown

Start by revising topics from NCERT once again

This way, they will be able to have a look on all those points, that they might have left in the first place. One can also take help from video conferencing for group studies and doubt clearance.

Limit the usage of social media

Many aspirants have befriended social media and many online platforms such as, Netflix, Facebook, Quora, to ensure that the time during lockdown goes well. The case is different for NEET and JEE aspirants; they need to practice social distancing not from humans but from social media too, so that they can focus more on their studies.

Attempt mock tests

Candidates should attempt 1-2 mock tests every day. Use of timer can also be implemented to improve speed. This way, candidates will be able to overcome their speed obstruction, if any, and can perform better in the exam.

Designate a separate place to study

It is hard to study when there is a lot of disturbance at home. Candidates should designate a separate place to study and ensure that nobody enters, during the study timings. One should not take phones, laptops in the study room to avoid distractions.

Solve sample papers

Solve JEE sample papers, or NEET sample papers, as applicable. Attempt them in a timed manner for best results.

Online classes and youtube for doubt solving

Candidates can take help from online classes or Youtube channels for doubt clearance and study materials. Also note that MHRD has also provided study material for JEE, NEET at Swayam and Swayam Prabha.

Avoid stress and take small breaks

These are tough moments indeed, but the candidates are advised to practice meditation to ease out themselves. Do not stress, if possible talk to someone in the family and take small breaks in between studies.

Take help from seniors

Candidates can ask their seniors to help them in case they have any doubts or need clarity on any concepts. This can be done by talking through Whatsapp video calls, Google Meet, or Skype calls.

Make a schedule

Make a study plan in which 12-13 hours are devoted to studying only. Candidates can either choose daytime or night time as per their choice. One should follow their schedule diligently.

Stay updated, do not watch TV entire day

Candidates should definitely stay updated by watching news, but do not spend so much time on the same. One can download relevant news apps from the app store to get the important updates, without taking out the time specifically.

