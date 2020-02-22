How to prepare for JEE Main April 2020 during Board exams

NTA JEE Main 2020 to begin from April 5. (Representational image) NTA JEE Main 2020 to begin from April 5. (Representational image)

— Written By Partha Halder

JEE Main 2020: The preparatory plan for the JEE Main 2020 April edition cannot be in isolation. In fact at this juncture everything should be comprehensive and should factor in all aspects. The reason being JEE Main 2020 (April edition) is around five weeks away. In the interim students are gearing for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam. Since it will be a long season of examinations it is imperative for students to prepare a systematic, well coordinated and a workable plan for optimizing time, resources and the outcome in each exam. Here are few tips for them:

Treat board exams as a revision: The syllabus of JEE Main is equal to the cumulative syllabus of CBSE class 11 and 12. During the class 12 board exams, students will get a chance to go through the NCERTs and revise the syllabus well. But they may not have given due importance to class 11 portion which might get neglected at the end. Use this time to clear concepts. One should feel 100 per cent confident of solving any question from the chapter one has studied. If not, connect with your teacher and clarify doubts. So that when its time for JEE, one would need to revise only class 11 chapters.

Practice your doubts: Once you have fixed your doubts, start practicing questions from the chapter that you just finished revising. Try to solve questions by yourself. If you are unable to solve, then refer to the solution or discuss it with your teacher. If you had faced difficulty in solving any specific type of question in last one year, do practice it now.

Previous year question paper: It is an excellent way to mentally prepare your-self and be exam-ready. The more you practice and

solve question papers the more confident you become. Computer Based Test (CBT) JEE Main will be conducted in CBT mode, hence acclimatization is the key. Gaining familiarity with the testing environment is crucial so that the accuracy and speed does not drop. One can easily find free mock tests online.

Assessment and analysis: It is advisable to attempt at least one mock test every week. It will help you to assess your preparation, figure out the weak areas, build exam temperament, learn to effectively manage time during exam, improve upon speed and accuracy. Do subscribe to an All India Level Test Series in CBT format for national benchmarking.

It is extremely crucial to spot and analyze mistakes if you do not want to repeat it in the actual exam. Solve JEE Main question paper of January 2020 edition as it will help you to understand the weight-age given to various chapters and what to expect in April.

Exam taking strategy: -During the exam, read the question paper and instructions thoroughly – as it carries lot of important insight about the exam. In JEE Main, you need not attempt all questions. Attempt only those that you are completely sure of. If you get stuck while solving a question, move on to the next question so that you can revisit the question later with a fresh mind. This will help in saving your time.

Check on stress levels: The exam environment and few odd questions can add to stress. So, try to stay away from it. Even if you get stressed, have some water and take some deep breaths.

Meanwhile, The National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the exam dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. The exam which was earlier scheduled to be held from April 3 to 9 will instead take place on April 5, 7, 9, 9 and 11. Read details.

— The author is Centre Head, FIITJEE- Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi

