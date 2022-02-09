How to prepare for CUSAT 2022: Know syllabus, pattern, books

Cochin University of Science and Technology is going to conduct CUSAT CAT 2022 on May 15, 16, and 17, 2022. The exam will be held as a computer based test and candidates will have to visit the center to take the test. CUSAT is a university level exam, which is held annually for admission in various courses that includes B.Tech, integrated M.Sc, B.com LLB , BBA and PhD programmes, out of many others.

The CUSAT 2022 registration was due to begin from February 8, 2022. However, due to some unaccounted reason it has not started yet. Now, it is expected that online registration will begin soon and candidates will be able to apply from admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Now that the CUSAT 2022 exam date is set, it is time to start the preparation for the exam. Here are some tips and tricks to keep in mind:

To secure good marks in the exam, candidates must know the pattern, syllabus, prepare the revision schedule in a structured manner. Go through the complete curriculum, analyse the topics and prepare the revision routine accordingly.

Solve various sample papers as this will make students familiar with questions that can be asked in exams. It will also give more awareness about the examination pattern.

Make notes of important formulae and revise them on a regular basis. While preparing for the exam, stay calm and maintain your health. This will enhance students’ confidence level.

The syllabus followed by CUSAT 2022 for Bachelor’s degree courses shall be the same as the 10+2 syllabus of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. The topics which candidates need to be covered are:

In Mathematics are algebra, trigonometry, statistics, limit, continuity and differentiability, complex numbers and quadratic equations.

In chemistry, states of matter, atomic structure, chemical bonding and molecular structure, chemical thermodynamics and Chemistry in real life.

In physics, law of motion, work, energy and power, gravitation, properties of states of matter and oscillation.

For Master’s degree courses, aspirants need to prepare as per their Bachelor’s syllabus for the respective course in which they are seeking admission. In a nutshell, candidates must have the basic knowledge of their respective subject.

There are a number of books for CUSAT 2022, which candidates can refer to including sample papers and question bank books. Aspirants should refer to NCERT, solutions of concepts of physics by HC Verma, textbook of organic chemistry and NCERT exemplar of Arihant Publication and Mathematics for class 12 by RD Sharma. These are the books which cover the wide range of topics that are supposed to be asked in the entrance exam.

The CUSAT 2022 exam will be conducted in the computer based test mode and the duration will be three hours. The examination paper will consist of two sections that comprise Paper I and Paper II. The paper will consist of Multiple Choice Questions and for every correct answer candidate will be rewarded three marks and there will be negative marking of 1 marks in case of an incorrect answer.