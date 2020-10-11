How to prepare for CAT 2020 from home: Four point step to make a study plan

CAT is scheduled to be held on November 29 (Representational image/ Pixabay)

— Written by Neraj Naiyar

With the COVID-19 pandemic, has changed the dynamics of students preparing for entrance exams like Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020. To date, we had the option to attend classroom coaching for CAT. Now that classrooms are hardly an option, students are exploring online options.

However, some basic principles remain the same for preparation. Knowing the CAT syllabus and exam pattern, getting hold of the right set of books based on the latest CAT pattern, taking free mock tests and analysing the attempt is the basic strategy. After knowing their strengths and weaknesses, students need to prepare a study plan which they can easily follow.

The first step should be to get a grip over the basic syllabus of CAT then one must start taking regular mock tests to know the preparation status which will help you to analyze your performance. CAT mock tests are the most effective method of evaluating preparation level and to re-strategise future preparation plans. Also, solving the past 10 years’ questions of CAT can increase the chances of getting a good percentile.

A proper study plan should comprise of four main things:

Avid Reading: There is no better way to improve your verbal ability than to read books. The problem here is that most of us do not read enough books. CAT verbal is a cakewalk for people who read a lot. One-fourth of the exam is on verbal comprehension. So, they mainly check how well an aspirant can comprehend.

Conceptual Clarity: Quantitative aptitude is the most diverse area in the paper and there are a lot of basic concepts involved. Hence one must be thorough with almost 95 per cent of them. If the base is strong, getting a good score is a cakewalk for the aspirants.

LRDI: Considered as the trickiest section, it is only on the D-day every aspirant understands that what s/he prepared for this section and what came was a hell-heaven difference. A proper study plan for this section must be getting the basics right and then solving as many diverse problems as possible.

Taking mocks and analysing them: This is the most important area of your CAT preparation. One must at least take 30 mocks and analyse them to ace the exam. Analysing the mocks is more important than giving a mock. Do not attempt another mock without analysing the previous mock.

You can easily score well in CAT 2020 with a proper study schedule and regular mock tests. This is the time you need to be determined and confident. It is hoped that the above-discussed outline will encourage you to start your CAT 2020 preparation immediately.

— The author is co-founder of ed-tech platform Kitabee, an IIT-Roorkee Alumnus

