How to prepare and attempt CBSE, CISCE economics paper

— By Kadambari Rana

CBSE Class 12 economics paper is scheduled for May 25. In this subject, under any board of education, students are expected to demonstrate an understanding of concepts, facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas.

So, it is important for students while writing your answers exhibit memory of previously learned content by incorporating definitions, concept related facts and terms, graphs and tables, examples and accurate explanations in your answers. Here are some tricks to score well in this examination.

Tips to prepare for economics paper:

Syllabus and books

— Double check with board guidelines and teachers about the syllabus outline.

— Avoid selective studying. All topics in the syllabus should be considered important.

— Check unit-wise and topic-wise marks weightage. This will help in allocation of time during preparations.

— Double check on whether topics covered via project work will also be tested in exams

— Closer to the exams, refer to prescribed textbooks as the main study material.

— Popular publishers are NCERT, Jain, Ohri, Oswal, MBD, Chand, Sandeep Garg for CBSE. For ISC/ICSE most popular is Frank. Publishers such as the Oxford Press and Cambridge Press are usually prescribed by international curriculums such as IGCSE and IB.

Importance of subject terminology, definitions and meaning

— Spend time in understanding concepts and definitions with logic and reasoning.

— Subject terminology is very important in economics.

— Closer to the exams focus on memorising key words and practice incorporating them in the structuring of answers.

— Half the battle is won if students are well-versed with the meaning of words and definitions. This also reduces anxiety related to writing quality answers.

Graphs and tables:

— Focus on understanding various graphs and what they represent.

— Many answers need to be accompanied with graphs as well as tables.

— Always incorporate the table before drawing the graph, to enhance the answers and also to avoid mistakes.

— Prepare topic wise graphs sheet and put it up on your pin board/wall for building visual memory.

Formulas and numericals

— Focus on understanding the formulas and numerical and not memorising them.

— Prepare a chapter-wise formula sheet and graphs sheet and revise and practice them regularly. Paste them on your wall/pin board to build visual memory.

— Practice various types of numerical questions as you will be expected to apply yourself.

Notes, practice and sample papers:

— Make chapter wise notes but don’t forget to infuse subject-specific terminology and concept specific key words.

— During the first revision, keep a note of roadblocks, confusing concepts, unresolved numerical and unclear graphs and get them clarified by your subject teacher before you begin your second revision.

— Do double revision of concepts previously marked as difficult or unresolved.

— Get past years question papers, set your clock and solve each paper, one at a time, within 3 hours. Practising past papers gives you an idea about the pattern of questions, typology and methodology.

— Numerical in economics are very important, practice them on a regular basis.

— Practice drawing various graphs with correct shapes and curves.

— Tables are important too for calculations as well as the application of formulas, practice them along with graphs.

— Streamline your study content closer to the exams.

How to attempt

— For application-based questions students will be expected to solve problems pertaining to new situations by applying previously acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules.

— Sometimes students are also expected to combine their understanding of economics in such a way that they are able to suggest alternative solutions.

— Examine the questions carefully and break the information you wish to provide in your answers into parts.

— Defend opinions, information and answers by validating them through quality inference and evidence to support generalizations.

— Distinguish between different type of questions; short answer type, long answer type, application type, numerical based and those that need to be written in tabular form. Once you have identified the expectation of the question write accordingly.

— Check marks allocated to the question and allocate time accordingly.

— Focus on total time of the exam and during your first reading of the question paper thoroughly understand the section wise expectation.

The writer is an independent educationist, who is currently working on documenting her observations on Early Childhood Development.