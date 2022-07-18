Here’s how to know estimate rank with NEET UG 2022 rank predictor

National testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the NEET UG 2022 on July 17. After the NEET UG exam, students are always eager to know their results so that they can determine their chances of getting admission into a particular college. It is at this point that the NEET 2022 rank predictor comes in handy.

Recommended: [Check your Admission chances in Govt. & Private MBBS/BDS/AYUSH colleges through NEET Score/Rank] Use – NEET 2022 College Predictor

Using probable scores of students, the NEET rank predictor estimates the students’ NEET 2022 ranks. It is necessary for candidates to know their probable NEET 2022 scores before they can use the NEET 2022 rank predictor. It is possible for students to compute their probable scores by using the NEET answer key and their OMR sheet.

How does the NEET Rank Predictor work?

Step 1 : You can open the tool by clicking on the NEET Rank Predictor link

Step 2 : After that, enter your expected NEET score.

Step 3 : The estimated NEET 2022 rank will be displayed when you click the ‘Predict my Rank’ option.

NEET 2022: How are scores calculated?

NEET Scores 2022 = Number of correct answers X 4 – Number of incorrect answers X 1

Candidates can plan their medical admissions based on the previous year’s college cutoffs and eligibility criteria once they know their NEET 2022 rank. For the NEET exam held on July 17, 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results tentatively in August. Authorities will declare the results on their official website.