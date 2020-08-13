How to get 180 marks in NEET 2020

NEET 2020 is postponed to be held in September (Representational image)

— Written by Saurabh Kumar

NEET 2020 is going to be held on September 13 as per guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency. Students are in the last lap of preparation and trying to give their best with the extra time which they got this year due to the unprecedented pandemic era. Amidst all the speculations, students are advised to believe that that they will be conducted on the same date and keep their preparations ready for the D day.

To prepare better, it’s important to understand the NEET paper. The test will consist of 180 questions: 45 each of physics, chemistry, zoology, and botany out of which physics is assumed to the most critical part for the students aspiring for medical courses. To see the topics subject wise let us start with physics.

Physics – Beat the Fear: Many NEET aspirants fear the subject of physics as it involves a lot of application-based questions and heavy derivations. With that being the fact, most of the students get confused, and either they leave physics entirely or keep on reading physics all the while neglecting other subjects. Hence, one needs to let go off the fears and make their physics as strong as the other subjects mentioned in the NEET syllabus.

Analyse the syllabus methodically: One of the major strategies involved in how to prepare for NEET physics is a systematic analysis of the syllabus. The syllabus of NEET physics consists of 29 chapters including the curriculum of both class 11 and 12.

Read | Plea in SC seeks postponement of JEE Main, NEET amid COVID-19

Some important chapters in physics include work, power energy, rotational motion, thermodynamics, and shm from class11. From class 12 chapters on capacitors, dc circuits, emi, wave optics, photoelectric effects, radioactivity, logic gates.

Chemistry: Known as a scoring subject and rank booster for both medical and engineering entrances. It is also believed that in chemistry, especially inorganic, NCERT books are the booster so students are advised to read NCERT books one more time. The weightage in chemistry is roughly – 40 per cent organic and physical, and 20 per cent for inorganic

Some important chapters including equilibrium, thermodynamics, electrochemistry kinetics, alkyl halides alcohols phenols aldehydes hydrocarbons, inorganic; complex compound p block elements.

Biology: Considered the backbone of the NEET exam, as 50 per cent of the paper comes from biology and in biology NCERT books are the Bible so one cannot avoid reading the NCERT books. Some most important topics include morphology biological classification morphology in flowering plants plant physiology, genetics, ecology. From Zoology, animal diversity, a structural organisation in animals, cell biology and cell division, biomolecules, human physiology, human reproduction, and reproductive health are some of the important aspects.

Read | Delayed JEE Main, NEET to take cut-off higher, students’ college choices likely to change

Apart from tips from subjects, students should also focus on an effective timetable. Now that students are at home, they can easily divide their timetable in a better manner and increase the study hours steadily for a strong preparation. During this last lap, taking a mock test daily is critical. If one does not have the current mock tests, they can also attempt previous year papers. It is strongly advisable to stick to the notes and resources which one has prepared during the past two years. Do not fall prey to free resources provided online as they will only confuse further and could also give misleading information.

Choose the subject which needs more preparation first and focus on weak points. Spend more time on weak topics and solve questions on a daily basis to overcome the challenging topics. Once thorough, revise the formulas, method of calculations; and test the speed accordingly while timing oneself in order to prepare for the exams.

— The author is Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd