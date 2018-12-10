NEET 2019 registration closes today, know how to fill application form and other details

NEET 2019 application: Following the Supreme Court’s order, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had last week extended the deadline for NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) registration. The apex court allowed candidates 25 years and above to apply for the NEET MBBS examination scheduled to held on May 5, 2019. Since December 7 is the last date to register, here is the guide to fill NEET 2019 application for those who have not done it yet.

How to fill out the NEET 2019 application form?

Step-1: Visit the official website – ntaneet.nic.in. Go to the new registration link in case you are applying for the first time. Fill in the online application form and note down the system generated application number. Make sure to remember this number as you will be able to download your admit card and result through this only.

Step-2: Upload scanned images of the candidate’s photograph (between 10 kb – 200 kb) and candidate’s signature

(between 4 kb – 30kb) in JPG/JPEG format.

Step-3: Make payment of fee using mode of payment either through the bank and keep proof of fee paid.

Step-4: Print at least four printouts of confirmation page after successful remittance of fee.

NEET 2019: Documents needed

— A valid mobile number and Email address

— Class 10 pass certificate, mark sheet and Class 12 details

— A photo-identity proof – Aadhaar Card number, Passport Number, ration card number, bank account, any other valid Govt. identity number

— Scanned images of passport sized photograph, and signature and other documents (if applicable)

— Credit/Debit card or Net Banking details (for online payment)