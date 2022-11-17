How to deal with ragging? A guideline on what students, institutions should do

In view of the recent incidents of ragging in Vellore and Hyderabad where students were seen being assaulted by their fellow students or seniors, it is natural that freshers could be worried about any such untoward incident happening to them. Here’s what you can do if they face any ragging related issues in their universities or colleges:

– The National Anti-Ragging Helpline is a 24×7 toll free helpline for students in distress. The students can call at 1800-180-5522

– The students can also email the Anti-Ragging Helpline at helpline@antiragging.in

– In cases of emergencies, students can contact Centre for Youth (the UGC monitoring agency) on its mobile number +91 98180 44577

– The students can also visit the UGC website – ugc.ac.in and antiragging.in for more information regarding ragging.

What is defined as ‘ragging’?

– Any conduct by a student or group of students where words spoken, written or an act has the effect of teasing, treating or handling someone with rudeness.

– A student or group of students indulging in rowdy or indiscipline activities causing annoyance, hardship, physical or psychological harm, raise fear or apprehension to other students

Advertisement

– Asking any student to do an act that generates a sense of shame, torment or embarrassment adversely affecting the physique or psyche of a student

– Any act by a senior student that would prevent, disrupts or disturbs the regular academic activity of any student

– Exploiting services of a student for completing academic tasks assigned

Advertisement

– Any act of financial extortion or forceful expenditure burden put on other students by students

– Any act of physical abuse: sexual abuse, homosexual assaults, stripping, forcing obscene and lewd acts, gestures, causing any kind of bodily harm or any other danger to health or person

– Any act of abuse by spoken words, emails, posts, or public insults which would also include deriving perverted pleasure, vicarious or sadistic thrill from actively or passively participating in the discomfiture to any student

– Any act that affects the mental health and self-confidence of any student.

What happens to students found guilty?

There are several actions that can be taken by a head of an institution against ragging incidents. First, they should determine if the case falls under penal laws or not. If it does, either the head themselves or through a member of the Anti-Ragging Committee should file an FIR within 24 hours of receiving the receipt with the police or local authorities. There are 15 penal provisions under which a case can be filed.

Advertisement

Also read | NHRC takes note of ragging in Hyderabad, seeks report from Telangana government

If any student is found guilty of ragging, the institution shall punish the student depending on the facts, nature and gravity of each incident. The punishment can range from suspension from attending classes to expulsion from the institution and subsequent debarring from admission to any other institution.

What happens to colleges if incidents of ragging are found on campus?

Any incidents of ragging will adversely affect the institution’s accreditation, ranking or grading by NAAC or any other authorised accreditation agency.

Advertisement

Roles and responsibilities of the UGC

The UGC has to undertake certain responsibilities such as informing the head of any institution, warden of hostels and nodal officers of the affiliated university, and the concerned district authorities if required as soon as they receive a distress call. The Commission shall maintain an appropriate database to create affidavits, it should be affirmed by the students and their parents and it should be stored electronically. And, in order to build confidence in the public, the database shall be made available to a non-governmental agency to be nominated by the Centre.

All institutions have been asked by the UGC to add a mandatory column in the admission form pertaining to Anti Ragging Undertaking Reference number. Also, they are supposed to fill online compliance on antiragging.in.

Advertisement

The UGC has asked the institutions to make it compulsory for every student and parent to submit an undertaking at antiragging.in. The revised procedure for students to file online anti-ragging affidavits has to be implemented by the institutions. An email with the registration number will be sent to the student, who in turn will forward that email to the nodal office in their university.