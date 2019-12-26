How to crack IIT JAM 2020 without coaching

IIT JAM 2020 will be conducted on February 9 IIT JAM 2020 will be conducted on February 9

IIT JAM 2020: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is conducting Joint Admission Test for MSc 2020 on February 9, 2020. The registration for the examination has closed and the candidates are awaiting for JAM 2020 admit card release which is scheduled on January 7, 2020.

Now that candidate only has a month or so to prepare for the examination and this is the time to make it or break it. The general perception is that coaching is mandatory for cracking IIT-JAM exam. However, every year there are candidates, who ace the exam without coaching. So, if you are in the same category of non-coaching candidates then do not worry about the entrance test and make a note of these 5 important tips.

1. Understand JAM and what it demands from you: It is very important to understand the exam and what is expected out of a candidate via it. To get this, the best sources is the exam pattern and syllabus of JAM 2020. There are six subjects in JAM for Biotechnology (BT), Physics (PH), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG) and syllabus for each subject is very different. Candidates should check the syllabus and divide it into strong and weak topics. Since the exam is here, this is the time to make strong subjects stronger.

2. Learning less, but learn every day: JAM 2018 AIR 1, Swarnim Shirke, believed that one should keep on learning. As per him, how much you are learning is not important but the fact that you are learning something new every day is the most crucial. His focus was physics but he gave equal importance to learning Math, stats, etc. Soon he understood the application of mathematical and statistical tools in Physics and this helped him making Physics stronger.

3. Pay attention to what you learned in class 11, 12, and while in graduation – JAM question paper is prepared in such a manner that it checks candidate’s basic knowledge of the subject, as well as, the depth of it. Hence, it is important to go back and revise the basics learned in class 11 and 12. Also, JAM is designed for a graduate candidate, hence, one should also revise BSc coursework thoroughly.

4. Do not hesitate to seek help: Candidates who do not take coaching usually struggle with problems on their own and it is good to solve problems them with hard work and persistence. However, when the time is less, seeking help from an expert saves time and brings in the opportunity to learn something new. So, when stuck, do not hesitate to approach the teacher or expert.

Extra tip: There is no better source to prepare for an examination, other than previous year question paper and mock test. So, do make sure to solve as many questions paper and mock test as one can.

JAM is conducted by IITs, on a rotational basis, to fill seats in Joint MS.-PhD, MSc-PhD dual degree, et al programmes. IISc Bangalore also fills Integrated PhD Degree programmes based on IIT-JAM score. Other than this, NITs also considered the performance in the exam for admission. The exam is held on a single day for six subjects. Earlier, the exam was held for seven subjects but IITs recently dropped biological sciences from the exam.

