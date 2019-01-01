How to choose right skill course in 2019?

Landing a lucrative role in a reputed company is not a cakewalk. The professional world is constantly changing and the traditional education system often fails to equip students with the required skills suited for the jobs. The lifespan of skills acquired is getting shorter, and the demand for people with newer and advanced skills is increasing with each passing day. In such a scenario, up-skilling seems to be the only way forward. But how to chose the right course for yourself?

The crème de la crème of all skill up courses in 2018 were finance/ bitcoin/ blockchain, writing, digital marketing, project management and Google analytics. Online programmes on marketing, entrepreneurship and public speaking are always in vogue and the trend will continue in 2019.

Other courses to reign in 2019 would be based on hard skills which companies look for the most – SEO/SEM marketing, network and information security, perl/ python/ ruby and business intelligence.

In 2019, there would be 2.5 lakh IT jobs created for freshers in India. Jobs for data scientists, machine learning professionals, cyber security, augmented reality would see an upsurge in demand, over and above the specialist jobs in marketing, growth hacking and mobile application developers. All these sectors are constantly evolving and up-skilling facilitates a cycle of high productivity, increased employment opportunities, income growth and development.

According to a Forbes report, 58 million new jobs would be created in AI by the year 2022. As per an indianexpress.com report, 50,000 jobs are lying vacant in the field of data science and AI. (Read the full report here). With more and more companies trying to tap these new technologies. Therefore, both work professionals and freshers would benefit from pursuing one of these streams.

What is the right upskill course?

The right upgrading of skills goes a long way in improving one’s productivity and overall performance. Reportedly, 68 per cent of employees prefer to learn at work and because up-skilling is a way to keep one abreast of industry trends and requirement.

Upskilling need not be strictly technical and functional. Familiarisation with the new technological trends in the contemporary digital age helps in aiming for higher opportunities, but soft skills such as communication, leadership, collaboration, and time management are equally important.

As per a LinkedIn report, executives and people managers feel that leadership and communication are the two most important soft skills that employees need to acquire.

Companies want people who can portray initiative, commitment, and the desire to move ahead. Taking up skill up courses to either enhance your skills or learn new ones will make managers and executives value you.

