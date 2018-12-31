How to check 10th result to jobs near me, list of most searched queries of 2018 on Google

Jobs near me’ and how to check 10th result were the most searched topics by the Indians in 2018, according to Google. In the near me category, Indians searched most for ‘jobs’ in Google in 2018. The maximum searches for this keyword were from Karnataka followed by Telangana, Maharashtra, Goa and Delhi.

In the ‘how to’ category, ‘how to check 10th result’ was one of the top 10 searched queries. The maximum searches on this topic were from Jharkhand, followed by Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Punjab. While the class 10 result ranked eighth on the list of most searched, ‘how to send sticker on WhatsApp’ was at number one position on the most searched question on Google in 2018.

Among ‘what is’ section, Indians educated themselves about an array of topics. The top among this category was section 377 followed by what is happening in Syria and Kiki challenge. The personality of the year remained Priya Prakash Varrier as she topped the list of most searched names this year.

Here is the complete list:

Most searched ‘How to’ on Google in 2018 –

How to send stickers on Whastapp How to link Aadhaar with mobile number How to make rangoli How to port mobile number How to invest in Bitcoin Ayushman Bharat Yojana how to apply How to remove holi colour from face How to check 10th result 2018 How to solve Rubik’s cube How to check name in NRC Assa,

Top 10 ‘What is..’ searches on Google

What is section 377 What is happening in Syria What is Kiki challenge What is me too campaign What is ball tampering What is Nipah virus What is cardiac arrest What is lunar eclipse What is no confidence motion What is SC ST activities

Most searched personalities of 2018