How to calculate JEE Main 2019 score?

JEE Main 2019: This is the first time National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Main (JEE Main 2019) examinations in multiple sessions and therefore, the calculation of scores has also been changed. The marks of the candidates will be calculated on the basis of relative performance ranging from zero to 100 for each session of the examination.

Around 9.5 lakh candidates are expected to appear for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2019 examinations that will be conducted from January 8 to 12, 2019 in two phases.

How to calculate scores

The candidates can calculate the score on the basis of relative performance which is calculated on the basis of the scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of the examination.

The candidate’s score equal to or below a percentile will be marked as a percentile score or the normalised score. Each topper of the session will get the same percentile of 100.

Highest raw score and percentile score: All the highest raw scores will have normalised percentile score of 100 for their respective session.

How to resolve ties

The overall merit or ranking will be based on the percentile scores of the total raw scores. In the case of two or more candidates obtaining equal percentile scores in the test, the merit of such candidates shall be determined in order of preference as follows:

Candidates obtaining higher percentile score in Mathematics in the test.

Candidates obtaining higher Percentile score in Physics in the test.

Candidates obtaining higher percentile score in Chemistry in the test.

Candidates older in age to be preferred.

Compilation of result for the first attempt :

Since, the first attempt will be conducted in multi-sessions, NTA scores will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate in each session as per the above procedure. The calculated NTA scores for all the sessions will be merged for the declaration of result. The JEE Main result shall comprise the four NTA scores for each of the three subjects (Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry) and the total for the first attempt.

Compilation of result for the second attempt:

Similarly, the second attempt will be conducted in multi-session. NTA scores will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate in each session as per the above procedure. The calculated NTA scores for all the sessions will be merged for the declaration of result. The JEE Main result shall comprise the four NTA scores for each of the three subjects (Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry) and the total for the second attempt.

Preparation of merit list or ranking:

The four NTA scores for each of the candidates for the first attempt as well as for the second attempt will be merged for the compilation of result and preparation of overall merit list or ranking.