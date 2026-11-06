How to balance PCM preparation for JEE Main 2027

By Sandeep Mehta

To get ready for JEE Main 2027, much more is required than just long hours of studying or solving hundreds of questions every day. One of the most difficult tasks for engineering aspirants is the proper balance of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM). The approach to learning, difficulty level, and question-solving requirement for each of these subjects is absolutely different.

While Physics requires good understanding of concepts and application of theories, Chemistry needs theoretical knowledge, memory and practice in solving numerical problems. For Mathematics, continuous problem-solving and logical thinking form the basis of studying. A good preparation schedule will help students coordinate their studies in the three subjects.

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The initial process of maintaining a balance between PCM preparation is understanding the different needs of the subjects. Physics needs to be studied with emphasis laid on concepts, formulas and their applications. Memorising formulas while not understanding them is not wise.

JEE Main: NCERT provides foundations

To start with, students need to learn the basics of physics and later move on to advanced topics. After understanding a concept, students should start solving basic numerical problems and then go on to more complex JEE Main-level problems. Keeping a separate formula notebook helps students review the formulas during the last months of preparation.

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Chemistry, on the other hand, requires a different approach as it consists of Physical, Organic and Inorganic Chemistry. Physical Chemistry includes numerical problem-solving. Students should be familiar with equilibrium problems, the mole concept and thermodynamics. Organic chemistry can be learned better once the students learn about the mechanism of reactions, functional groups and relations between various reactions. Inorganic chemistry requires the constant and continuous revision of the relevant facts, properties of elements and the various concepts learnt from NCERT.

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Studying NCERT carefully is essential because it provides foundations for many JEE questions. Students should prepare short revision notes to remember important reactions, exceptions and formulas.

The study of mathematics is particularly reliant on regularity rather than one-off intense sessions. Each of the related areas, such as calculus, coordinate geometry, algebra, vectors and three-dimensional geometry, demands regular practice. Therefore, students first must gain some theoretical understanding followed by tackling problems of a progressively more difficult level.

The idea of keeping a separate notebook with tricky problems, wrong answers and alternative strategies has proven to work well. Students need to go over the problems regularly and learn how to avoid making the same mistakes all over again. Instead of spending too much time on one difficult question, students should learn when to leave it for later.

Prepare a timetable, take breaks

Drawing a realistic timetable for a day is the key to achieving the right balance. Students can split their study hours into three blocks dedicated to each discipline and dedicate some more time to the weakest one without neglecting the other two. Thus, a student spending six hours per day on studying can split this time equally between Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Short breaks between the blocks help to concentrate better. While drawing up the timetable students should remember to allocate time for practice tests and revision.

Regular tests

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Another important aspect of preparing for JEE Main 2027 is conducting tests regularly. Working through past years’ questions enables students to learn about the paper style, level of difficulty and popular topics. Full-length mock tests must also be introduced gradually and taken under simulated exam conditions. The reality is that just taking mock tests is not enough, as students need to evaluate how well they performed and analyse the reasons for their mistakes, which could be either a conceptual problem, computational mistake, problem with time management or guessing decisions.

Finally, students must understand that balancing PCM refers to making continuous efforts in all three subjects while taking care of personal weaknesses. Consistency in study habits, sufficient sleep, and smart goal-setting are equally necessary. If students realise how long the process of preparation for JEE Main 2027 is, they will not feel tempted to measure their achievements by those of others. By adopting a specific subject-wise strategy and practicing mathematics diligently, students can develop confidence in physics, chemistry and mathematics and make their way to their engineering college successfully.

The article is authored by co-founder, Vidyamandir Classes.