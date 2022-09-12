How to apply to Delhi University this year

Delhi University Monday launched its Common Seat Allocation (CSAS) centralised portal for undergraduate admissions to all its colleges. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET and want to get admitted to DU have to register on the portal.

The registration fee is Rs 250 for unreserved candidates with an additional fee for ECA (extracurricular activities) and sports admissions. In the first phase, students have to key in personal information, upload their documents and apply for the ECA or sports category admission if they wish to do so. In the second phase, students will have to choose their course and college preferences. Seats will be allocated centrally by DU based on CUET scores and candidates’ preferences.

The entire admission process will be online. Candidates need to register themselves on the CSAS.

Phases of admission:

Phase 1 – Applying through CSAS 2022 Application Form (commenced September 12)

Phase 2 – Selection of programmes and filling of college-course preferences (will commence after declaration of CUET results)

Phase 3 – Seat allocation and admissions

How allocations will be done:

a. Order of preference of program + college combination selected by the candidate in the application form.

b. Position of the candidate in the centralised program-specific merit list prepared by the university

c. The category of the candidate

d. Availability of seats

– Once the allocation is done, candidates will have to ‘accept’ the same within a stipulated time. Candidates who do not accept or those who take no action will no longer be able to participate in subsequent rounds of allotment. After verification, the college will ‘Approve’ or ‘Reject’ the provisionally allocated seat of the candidate, after which fee has to be paid within the stipulated time.

– After this, candidates can choose to either ‘freeze’ or ‘upgrade’ their allocation to try for their higher preference college-course combinations.

– If a candidate chooses ‘upgrade’ and is upgraded in the subsequent round of allocations, their current seat will be auto-cancelled. Once a candidate chooses ‘freeze’ they will not be allowed to ‘upgrade’ later.

– Upgrade option will not be available for the candidate who has been offered his/her first preference.