Here’s how NTA will prepare NEET 2020 result, score card

NTA NEET result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result by October first week. NTA will declare the NEET result in the form of a scorecard at ntaneet.nic.in.

However, before announcing the result, NTA will also release the answer key of NEET. The candidates will be allowed to challenge it. The valid challenges will be considered and based on it, changes will be made. The result of NEET is prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

NEET result is prepared based on the marks of the candidates in all three sections and overall score. The raw scores are converted into the percentile score, as there are several sets of NEET question papers. Conversion of the raw score into percentile score rules out the difficulty level among various sets of questions.

NEET result has three major components — the percentile marks in the entrance examination, the overall raw marks, and the AIR for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) counselling. First, the overall raw marks are calculated which is converted to the percentile score. Based on the percentile score the AIQ ranking is done.

The percentile score is mentioned in the NEET scorecard for each of the three sections separately and also the overall percentile score is mentioned. The percentile is the score that is used to determine whether the candidate has qualified for 15 per cent AIQ counselling or not. For the General / General-EWS candidates, 50 percentile is the minimum score to qualify for AIQ counselling. The same is 40 percentile for the SC /ST /OBC and 45 percentile for the PWBD.

The percentile score is calculated based on the formula: 100 X number of candidates appeared in the exam with raw score less than the candidate) / Total number of candidates appeared in the examination. A few things to note about the NEET percentile score is that the percentile is not as same as the percentage marks. Also, the overall percentile score is not the sum of the percentile score of individual subjects.

Now the NEET scorecard will also have the overall raw marks of the candidates in the exam out of 720 marks. The raw marks is calculated by adding 4 marks for each correct answer and deducting 1 mark against each wrong attempt. Section-wise raw marks are not mentioned on the scorecard.

Lastly, is the 15 per cent AIQ rank. This rank is given to the students who qualify the minimum percentile required. The ranking is done based on the overall percentile score. More is the percentile, higher is the rank.

In case two or more candidates get the same percentile score, then the tie breaking is done in the order of higher marks in Biology is considered. If the tie remains, higher marks in chemistry is considered for tie breaking. If the issue is not resolved yet, candidates with the least negative marks are placed higher. If the tie is not resolved yet, candidates are ranked based on their age, and the older candidate is placed higher.

This year around 15 lakh candidates appeared for NEET. The counselling for 15 per cent AIQ seats is conducted online at mcc.nic.in, by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). For the rest of the seats state level counselling is conducted. The counselling for AIIMS and JIPMER shall also be held by MCC.

