JEE Advanced 2020: How JEE Main toppers are preparing for IIT entrance exam

JEE Advanced 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced – the entrance gateway to IITs is considered as one of the toughest exams at class 12 level across the world. The top 2.5 lakh score holders in JEE Main and a handful of foreign students will be appearing for the exam on September 27. While most of the aspirants begin the preparations months before the actual exam, here are some of the last-minute tips from those who have cleared the exam over the years.

Most of the students consider the IIT entrance an advanced version of JEE Main. While NCERTs are sufficient for JEE Main, Advanced requires more than that, claim candidates. The questions are MCQs and are of various categories — comprehension, questions having more than one option as the correct answer, matching-based etc.

According to AIR 24 Gurkirat Singh, “For JEE Advanced, apart from NCERT, and study materials by FIITJEE, I am also going through subject-wise books, Physics- HC Verma, IE Irodov, Chemistry- MS Chouhan, RC Mukherjee, Mathematics- S L Loney. I am taking online mock tests on a daily basis, and solving sample papers, which helps to familiarise with paper patterns.”

Paper-wise preparation strategy

Maths is the key to cracking JEE Advanced, claims WBJEE topper Souradeep Das. “Nearly 80 per cent of questions in Advanced is based on maths. Most important here is calculus, where the definite integral is a must. The conic section is an important chapter. Another commonly asked part is permutation and combination along with probability. Triangles are a basic but important one, along with 3D. Physics basically is based on taking elements,” he said.

“YDSE, circuits, rotation are commonly asked. Questions are made by linking various chapters and topics. Viscosity and elasticity are less frequently asked. Chemistry for JEE Advanced is tricky. Questions are asked based on visualisation of 3D structure, as in solid state, isomerism. From organic chemistry, questions are mainly based on reaction mechanisms, stereochemistry. Energetics and thermodynamics are also common,” Das added.

Female topper Tanuja Chakku said she had divided her time in preparing for JEE Advanced as well as JEE Main. “Since it was a long time, it was not possible to read and re-read again and again, I shifted more focus to sample papers. Attempting sample papers had kept me motivated and writing frequently in an exam-like scenario made me more confident during the test,” she said.

Mock Tests

For any competitive exam, attempting mock tests gives a better experience of the difficulties faced in the exam. The mock test helps to learn about the common errors made and creates a habit of the exam. Souradeep Das said, “I learned ways to reduce negative marks, i.e., choose an option if you are sure it is true. In the lockdown period, I took online mock tests organised by EWS Coaching, Allen. These are the ones I have been using for last month’s preparation as well.”

Last-minute strategy

Things to be improved in the last minutes are – speed to complete at least 90 per cent of the questions with 15 minutes in hand for the tougher ones, patience to keep one’s head cool in the 6-hour schedule, and of course to look up the less remembered parts of the syllabus.

