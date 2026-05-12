How guess paper ‘forwarded many times’ on WhatsApp led to NEET-UG cancellation

Police officers in Jaipur, however, said several things, including the exact trail of the leak or where the ‘guess paper’ originated, are yet to be “conclusively established”.

The unravelling of a suspected leak in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), 2026, in Rajasthan began with an automated fineprint on a WhatsApp message: “Forwarded many times”.

Investigators following the trail of a “guess paper” stumbled upon this WhatsApp message. Sources say that while officials initially hoped it was an isolated leak, the message indicated its widespread nature.

On Tuesday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the cancellation of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination held on May 3. The test will be re-conducted on dates to be notified later. Around 22 lakh students appeared for the examination.

Additionally, NTA said, “The Government of India has further decided to refer the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations therein. NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires.”