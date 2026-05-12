How guess paper ‘forwarded many times’ on WhatsApp led to NEET-UG cancellation

The unravelling of a suspected leak in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), 2026, in Rajasthan began with an automated fineprint on a WhatsApp message: “Forwarded many times”.
Investigators following the trail of a “guess paper” stumbled upon this WhatsApp message. Sources say that while officials initially hoped it was an isolated leak, the message indicated its widespread nature.
On Tuesday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the cancellation of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination held on May 3. The test will be re-conducted on dates to be notified later. Around 22 lakh students appeared for the examination.
Additionally, NTA said, “The Government of India has further decided to refer the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations therein. NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires.”
The trail being investigated by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has indicated that the ‘guess paper’ was allegedly shared by Sikar native Rakesh Mandawariya, who was in Dehradun. As per preliminary investigation, the ‘guess paper’ was shared from Dehradun with an MBBS student from Rajasthan’s Churu who is studying in Kerala. The student in Kerala, in turn, allegedly shared it with his friend in Rajasthan’s Sikar around May 1.
This was then shared with the owner of a paying guest accommodation, who shared it with more students. These students shared it with other students and career counsellors, and so on. Officials say that the ‘guess paper’ may have been printed too, in which case tracking the leak becomes exponentially more difficult.
Sources said that the owner of a paying guest accommodation in Sikar, who complained to the police about the alleged leak, is under the scanner too for being part of the leak, and that he may have complained to avoid arrest once the leak became widespread.
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Police officers in Jaipur, however, said several things, including the exact trail of the leak or where the ‘guess paper’ originated, are yet to be “conclusively established”.
Addressing journalists in Jaipur, Vishal Bansal, Additional Director General of Police, SOG, had earlier said that the ‘guess paper’ had over 400 questions of which around 120 appeared in the actual examination.
“And this guess paper was with students’ weeks before the examination, as far back as a month,” he said, adding that the inquiry so far hasn’t revealed where the question paper originated from and that it has been found on WhatsApp – in the mobile phones of students appearing for this examination, “It is a .pdf file of about 150 pages with over 400 questions. So, we are moving step by step – it is a laborious and painful process. All (SOG) officers are involved in this.”
So far, more than two dozen persons have been detained by the SOG, which is yet to make any arrests. Those arrested include students and career counsellors.
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Meanwhile, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the Rajasthan government allegedly tried to cover up the case for two weeks.
“The cancellation of the NEET (UG) entrance exam indicates that there was large-scale malpractice in this paper. The BJP government in Rajasthan deliberately tried to cover it up for two weeks and tampered with the future of the youth. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has taken a bold decision in the interest of the youth by cancelling the exam and handing over the investigation to the CBI,” Gehlot said.
“The BJP government in Rajasthan had previously concealed the OMR sheet scam in the Employee Selection Board (recruitment exam) to avoid tarnishing the government’s image. Due to weak prosecution, the accused in that case were even granted bail. Similarly, an attempt was made to hide information about the NEET (UG) exam leak, and no FIR was even filed. Now the truth has come out, and the true face of the BJP government has been exposed,” he said.
Hamza Khan is a seasoned Correspondent for The Indian Express, specifically reporting from the diverse and politically dynamic state of Rajasthan. Based in Jaipur, he provides high-authority coverage on the state's governance, legal landscape, and social issues, directly supporting the "Journalism of Courage" ethos of the publication.
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Politics & Governance: Comprehensive tracking of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, including policy changes (e.g., the Right to Health Bill and Anti-Mob Lynching Bills), bypoll dynamics, and the shifting power structures between the BJP and Congress. ... Read More