CBSE exams 2019: Top technology initiatives taken for leak-proof exams

CBSE exams 2019: After the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) was left red-faced last year as reports of several exams being leaked surfaced and class 12 economics and class 10 mathematics question papers were confirmed to be compromised, the board has this year, turned towards technology to ensure better security.

This year too, many videos claiming that CBSE class 10 and class 12 question papers have been leaked went viral on social media. The board had filed FIR against the channels claiming to have original question papers of class 12 accountancy, chemistry, English and class 10 mathematics and science papers but no truth was found in the claims by the YouTube channels.

CMTM App: CBSE had released a mobile-based application called Confidential Material Tracking and Monitoring (CMTM) app which sent geo-tagged and time-tagged pictures of exam day processes to centre supervisors, board executives and other people concerned. Reportedly, the app was used at the time of collection, opening and sealing of question papers to prevent mishandling.

Encrypted question papers: While question papers were said to be encrypted for all but in 15 subjects were less than 10 students appeared in each exam. In some exam, even as low as one student appeared for the exam. In such cases, double encrypted question papers were sent for more security.

Evaluation system: It has also adopted TETRA — theory evaluation trend analysis — a system which facilitates real-time evaluation monitoring and also allows trend analysis and visualisation of scoring patterns by students in different regions, cities and across different sets.

Training teachers: The board conducted training for teachers in over 100 cities for evaluation and conducting the exam. A webcast was organised wherein 21,000 schools, 4 lakh teachers and principal participated. The board’s podcast platform ‘Shiksha Vani’ will train teachers in the evaluation process.

Physical security: Principals of exam centres were declared as centre superintendents and were made responsible for the security of confidential materials. Observers were deployed in exam centres.

This year, over 31 lakh candidates appeared for both CBSE board exams; out of which 18.5 lakh appeared for class 10 exams and 12.5 lakh appeared for class 12 boards and will be applying for admissions to colleges. Meanwhile, the class 10, class 12 board exam result will be announced early.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the board secretary Anurag Tripathi said, “The Class 10, 12 results are likely to be declared between May 13 to 17, 2019. The Class 12 results will be announced first, following which the CBSE will declare the Class 10 results after two to three days.” Students can check the results through the official websites — cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Read entire story here.