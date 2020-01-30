How can you hold exams without classes: Delhi HC to JNU

JNUSU has called for a boycott of the registration. (Archive) JNUSU has called for a boycott of the registration. (Archive)

The Delhi High Court Wednesday asked the JNU administration how they could hold exams through e-mail and WhatsApp if the classes for the semester were not held. “Classes were not held. So what is the purpose of having exams if the students were not instructed? Purpose of exams is to evaluate what the students have learned,” Justice Rajiv Shakdher said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) decision to hold online exams for the monsoon semester was challenged before the HC by students, who had not taken such tests, and several JNU professors.

The professors and students challenged the varsity’s decision via advocates Samiksha Godiyal and Abhik Chimni, to conduct end-semester examinations for the 2019 monsoon semester through an alternative mode of uploading question papers on the university’s website or sending them to students by e-mail, and receiving answer sheets through e-mails and WhatsApp messages.

Taking note of which, the court asked the Board of Studies of the various schools and special centres in JNU to convene and give recommendations on how the remaining classes of monsoon semester can be held and how exams can be conducted. It also asked the Board to forward its recommendations to JNU’s academic council and to place a copy before the court prior to the next date of hearing on February 4.

JNU, represented by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Pinky Anand and advocates Kushal Kumar and Akash Deep Gupta, told the court the varsity was willing to hold extra classes.

The petition, filed through advocates Samiksha Godiyal and Abhik Chimni, opposed the varsity’s circular directing the professors to commence course work for 2020 winter semester, saying the directions were issued on instructions of the Vice Chancellor in exercise of his extraordinary powers under the JNU Act and the statutes of the University.

The plea sought quashing of the circulars, extension of the 2019 monsoon semester and direction to the JNU to conduct course work, examinations and registration for each semester in strict compliance with the mandatory procedures.

They contended that the V-C does not have the power to allow such form of examinations when the entire curriculum had not been covered in the various schools and special centres under the university.

To which, Justice Shakdher observed; “The power he (V-C) has exercised cannot be for this purpose. The power he has is for other purposes. Let the Board convene and take a decision.”

The ASG added that “to go through entire process of holding exams from start would lead to waste of time as the winter session has already commenced”.

