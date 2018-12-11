House panel’s red flags at The Indian School: Classes in basement, EWS figures fudged

A number of alleged irregularities — ranging from “classrooms in basement and terrace to fudging of EWS admission figures” — were found during the inspection of a private school by the Committee of Petitions of the Delhi Assembly on Monday.

The inspection, led by House Committee chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj, took place between 9 am and 3 pm at the south Delhi-based The Indian School, run by the Gyan Mandir Society. The principal, Tania Joshi, is a recipient of the Delhi government’s State Teacher Award, 2018.

Sources said the committee is going to recommend withdrawal of the award to the government. The inspection was undertaken based on complaints received from a few parents, who had also approached Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

When contacted, Principal Joshi said, “Around 15-20 people came to the school today and were there for six hours (9.30 am-3.30 pm). Some of the people who came where not in the list that was part of the notice given to us on Saturday afternoon, but they just walked in. One wonders if the group really has the purview to deal with this issue, but we replied to their questions and provided them the information they asked for. We have also asked them to send us a copy of their findings. However, as the matter is sub-judice, it would not be proper for me to offer a comment on the allegations.”

Senior officials of the education department and the chairman of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights also accompanied the inspection team. Timarpur MLA Pankaj Pushkar, a member of the petitions committee, said the “level of irregularities that the panel stumbled upon was astounding”.

One of the petitioners, Suman Satish, said the committee found around 14 rooms in the basement, which was against the building plan of MCD and the completion certificate.

“Entrance to the basement was completely sealed with wooden structures… The authorities had switched off all lights and a few workers were deployed to cover benches with green cloth. There are eight porta cabins on the terrace, also built without any clearance from the fire authorities,” Satish claimed.

A committee member alleged the CCTV in the basement was turned off before their arrival.

According to records maintained by the school, as of December 10, there are 417 students enrolled under the economically weaker sections (EWS) quota.

Section 12(1)(c) of the Right to Education Act, 2009, mandates reservation of 25% seats for children belonging to EWS and ‘disadvantaged group’ categories. The number of EWS students was “far less” than what the Directorate of Education has mandated, a member said.

“We will recommend that the state award to the principal be withdrawn and a probe be undertaken to establish how the vigilance enquiry, which is undertaken before according any such award, did not unearth the irregularities,” the member said.

Satish also alleged that authorities approached parents for payment of arrears from January 1, 2016 to March 31, 2018, despite increasing fees at regular intervals since 2010.

“After we protested, the DoE audited the school’s accounts in July and found it had a surplus of Rs 23.43 crore in the 2017-18 financial year. The school also served defamation notices to 11 parents who raised an issue, claiming Rs 2.7 crore in damages,” she claimed.

(With inputs from Sukrita Baruah)