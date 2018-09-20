Hostels won’t follow order on entry of outsiders, says JNUSU

JNUSU president Balaji interacts with students at Mandvi hostel on Monday. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal) JNUSU president Balaji interacts with students at Mandvi hostel on Monday. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

After the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration put restrictions on entry of outsiders at hostels, along with disallowing mess coupons and checking ID cards of those entering, several hostels have decided not to follow the diktat. The measures were taken by the JNU administration following reports of violence on campus amid the students’ union polls.

On Tuesday night, presidents of around 10 hostels, in a meeting with the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU), decided to conduct general body meetings (GBMs) to “reject the new restrictions” imposed by the Inter Hall Administration (IHA). At Tapti and Sabarmati hostels, students allegedly resisted checking of ID cards, and also got the dhaba at Sabarmati to open at night.

“It was unanimously decided to conduct hostel GBMs to reject the new restrictions imposed by the IHA. It was decided not to comply with checking of ID cards in respective hostels…,” the JNUSU said in a statement.

“Secondly, the non-issuance of mess coupons to students from other hostels shall not be complied with. Mess committees in every hostel would ensure that non-residents of a hostel are allowed to eat in the mess on purchase of coupons. Thirdly, guests shall be allowed in hostel… following the previous rules and regulations,” it said.

In hostels where conducting GBMs was not feasible, a signature campaign will be held. “We demand that the administration take action against the perpetrators of violence post elections on campus and not put restrictions on students…,” the JNUSU said.

