Hostels, free debate, no curfew: What’s on the mind of DUSU women presidential candidates

Two of the three major student organisations contesting the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls this year have fielded women students as their presidential candidates. Last year, all three primary presidential candidates were men. This year, Congress-backed NSUI has fielded Chetna Tyagi — a third-year BA Programme student at Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening), and Left-affiliated AISA has fielded Damini Kain, an MA student of Political Science at the university, as their presidential candidates. While AISA has consistently been fielding women as their presidential candidates over the years — the last time they had done so was in 2016 — NSUI had last fielded a woman presidential candidate in 2008.

Advertising

“NSUI’s campaign this year is against inequality and discrimination at DU. Women are the most affected. Patriarchy, casual sexism and misogyny have been institutionalised during these years of the BJP government,” said NSUI national in-charge Ruchi Gupta.

Chetna (19), said: “… I will work for Internal Complaints Committees to be set up in every DU college, and for girls’ hostels to be set up. We also need to look at curfews for girls in the hostels. I believe that there should be buses for girls on campus — I’m a student of an evening college and it gets quite late when I get done with college… I know how helpful this would be for girls.”

Damini, the presidential candidate for AISA, said: “I want to restore the idea of a university which gave way to academic democracy, freedom of speech and expression. All that we want to restore is a campus which ensures free debate, dissent and discussion. AISA wants more gender cells, anti-sexual harrasment committees, hostel and library facilities. We’ve led a long struggle which resulted in students getting bus passes in AC buses. We now want students to get concessions in the Delhi Metro as well. I envisage that DUSU should only represent students and not the power of money and muscle.”

ABVP had last fielded a woman presidential candidate in 2011 — Neha Singh, who lost the polls to NSUI’s Ajay Chikara. The contender from the RSS-affiliated student organisation this year is Akshit Dahiya, a 20-year-old LLB student at the university’s Faculty of Law.

“I have a lot of respect for the women candidates, but ABVP is a party which not only speaks about women’s empowerment but also works for it. Last year, we conducted self-defence training for women students. We have got sanitary napkin vending machines installed in 56 colleges…,” Dahiya said.

Advertising

He said that supporting students in sports is his top priority. “I have been a silver medallist at the university’s body-building competition and I know that students in sports struggle with the most basic things — getting admit cards for exams or attendance. I want that in the 2024 Olympics, a large number of DU students represent the country and win medals. I also have a vision of a clean and green campus,” said Dahiya.

Ashutosh Singh, the ABVP’s media-in-charge, pointed out that the university’s last woman president — Nupur Sharma in 2008 — had been from the ABVP. “We have also always fielded women as candidates to various other posts,” he said.