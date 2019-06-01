Hostelers no longer have to make room for JNU event

For the week-long JNU golden jubilee celebration, which includes an international convention by SPIC MACAY, no students would be asked to vacate their hostel rooms, as previously ordered by the university administration. The participants, mostly students visiting from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, UAE and Afghanistan, will now be adjusted at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) hostels.

The Indian Express had reported May 28 that senior wardens of seven hostels were asked by the JNU administration to vacate a section of students from their dormitories by May 30 for about 10 days, to accommodate nearly 1,000 guests.

The notice was for P-III category, which includes students who are residents of Delhi or have five or fewer points.

The move had attracted criticism from the JNU Students’ Union as well as hostel residents.

Academician and founder of SPIC MACAY, Dr Kiran Seth, said, “JNU had told us that they will have less space because of a plethora of students in the university, so that’s why I had requested the IIT administration to keep some rooms on standby… they sanctioned these rooms months ago. When I learnt that JNU people were having difficulties, I said students should not be asked to leave their rooms because of us.”

Seth is Professor Emeritus in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at IIT, and said that since semesters have ended, rooms will be free.

“Fortunately, I am there, and the administration is likely to help,” said Seth.

He rued the lack of student participation from JNU and said he is hoping that after the meeting with them, more will join. “SPIC MACAY has been associated with JNU for 40 years. Our lecture demonstration concept began at Godavari hostel,” said Seth about the convention, which will, for the first time, include participation of 130 Kashmiri students.